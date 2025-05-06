Alijah Arenas Recovering Well After Fiery Crash Per Father Gilbert Arenas
USC Trojans basketball commit Alijah Arenas, one of the nation’s top high school recruits and the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is recovering after being hospitalized following a fiery single-car crash in Los Angeles on April 24. His father had some excellent news about his recovery.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash occurred in the early morning hours of April 24, when Alijah was driving a Tesla Cybertruck in the Reseda neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree before catching fire, trapping the 18-year-old inside. Bystanders at the scene broke a window and pulled him from the smoke-filled vehicle before emergency responders arrived.
Arenas was transported to a local hospital and placed in a medically induced coma due to smoke inhalation, according to family friend and podcast co-host Josiah Johnson. In the days that followed, his condition steadily improved.
On April 25, the family confirmed that Alijah had emerged from the coma and was responsive, even writing a note asking, “Did anyone get hurt?”
On April 28, Johnson shared another update on Gil’s Arena, the YouTube talk show he co-hosts with Gilbert Arenas, noting that Alijah was “walking, talking, [and] progressing very well.”
He added that the coma was induced as a precaution and that Alijah had avoided any major injuries, with doctors expecting a full recovery.
The Arenas family later issued a statement confirming that Alijah had been released from the hospital and was now resting at home under close supervision.
"While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support," the statement read. The family also requested privacy as they continue to focus on his healing process.
And the news continues to get better. In a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Gilbert Arenas expressed relief and optimism regarding his son’s recovery. “He’s doing very well,” Gilbert said, adding that Alijah’s sense of humor remained intact despite the ordeal. “He had some angels with him that morning. Glad he’s fully recovering and didn’t have any major injuries. That’s all we can pray for.”
Gilbert also confirmed that Alijah remains committed to playing for the USC Trojans, where he is expected to join the 2025 recruiting class.
Alijah Arenas is ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 7 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, and has overcome a significant hurdle in his recovery. His determination and progress in the face of such adversity have resonated deeply with fans, teammates, and the broader basketball community. As he continues to heal, the Trojans eagerly await his arrival, where he is expected to make an immediate impact on the court.