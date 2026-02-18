USC Receives Alijah Arenas Injury News Ahead of Illinois Game

The USC Trojans may be without their hottest scorer at the worst possible time. Freshman guard Alijah Arenas is battling illness and will be a game-time decision ahead of USC’s critical home matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. USC is already thin, and Illinois arrives as one of the Big Ten’s most complete teams.

After a underwhelming late-season debut, Arenas was beginning to find his stride as a go-to scoring option for the Trojans. Over his last three games, he has scored 29, 24, and 25 points while emerging as the Trojans’ clear offensive engine. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Feb. 9 after torching Indiana and Penn State in back-to-back statement performances.

Feb 11, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) dribbles the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taison Chatman (3) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Against Indiana, Arenas set career highs with 29 points and six rebounds, scoring 19 in the second half to help USC pull away. He followed that up with 24 points versus Penn State, including 11 in the final four minutes and the game-winning layup. He also recorded career highs with two blocks and two steals in that contest.

Even USC's most recent loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Arenas dropped a game-high 25 points while adding three assists and three steals. The consistency has been brewing and with the weight of the Trojans missing so man of their top producers to injury, Arenas has been a real shot of adrenaline for a team still firmly in the hunt for an NCAA tournament birth. Now, USC may not have that option.

Illinois Presents a Brutal Test

Jan 29, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Washington Huskies guard Quimari Peterson (0) tries to knock the ball away from Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois enters with a 21-5 record, its best mark since the 2008-09 season. The Fighting Illini rank second in the Big Ten in scoring (84.2 points per game) and point differential (+16.0). They also sit top-five in scoring defense, allowing just 68.2 points per contest.

The Illini’s five ranked wins are tied for the most in the conference alongside Michigan. Forward David Mirkovic is coming off a 25-point performance in a 71-51 win over Indiana. Freshman guard Keaton Wagler has scored in double figures in every conference game and shoots 43.2 percent from three. He recently dropped 46 points in an upset of Purdue, setting a program record. In short, this is not the opponent you want to face shorthanded.

USC’s Scoring Void Grows

Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC is already without multiple key contributors. One top scorers, Chad Baker-Mazara, remains sidelined with a Grade 1 knee strain suffered in early February and has missed games against Indiana, Penn State, and Ohio State. Rodney Rice was lost for the season in November after shoulder surgery.

That leaves Ezra Ausar as the only healthy Trojan averaging double figures. Ausar posts 15.7 points and six rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field, but he is more known for rebounding and defensive activity than primary scoring creation. If Arenas is limited or unavailable, Ausar may have to become the No. 1 option by necessity, not design.

USC was already an underdog before the Arenas news surfaced. With five regular-season games remaining, momentum is fragile. A second straight loss without three of the team’s top four scorers would tighten the margin heading into the Big Ten tournament. What would have already been considered an uphill battle for the Trojans looks even more bleak with Arenas' health in question.