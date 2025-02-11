All Trojans

Ranking Top Forwards In USC Trojans Basketball History: DeMar DeRozan On Top

The USC Trojans are not necessarily a blue blood in the world of college basketball, but they do own a rich history in talent in the front court. Taj Gibson, Evan Mobley, and DeMar DeRozan make the list of top forwards in USC's history.

Gabriel Duarte

Mar 14, 1992; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans guard Harold Miner (23) in action against the Arizona Wildcats at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-Imagn Images / Long Photography-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans men's basketball program has seen a lot of talent come through in it's storied history. At the forward positions, the Trojans have seen serious NBA talent, but who is the best of the best?

5. Taj Gibson (2006-09)

January 11, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Taj Gibson (22) moves to shoot a basket against the defense of UCLA Bruins guard/forward Michael Roll (20) and guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at the Galen Center. UCLA defeated Southern California 64-60. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Starting off the list is a current NBA veteran in Taj Gibson. The power forward spent three years playing for the Trojans during some down seasons for USC during the 2000s. Gibson was the definition of effective during his time at USC, shooting 58 percent from the field and averaging 12.4 points per game across 105 games. In his junior year at USC, Gibson won the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year award and was selected in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft.

4. Nick Young (2004-07)

Jan 25, 2007; Stanford, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Nick Young (1) dribbles down the court during the 2nd half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, CA. Stanford defeated Southern California 65-50. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2007 Kyle Terada / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A fan favorite, Nick Young spent three years at USC and made the most of his time with the Trojans. Although Young could be listed as a guard, his 6-7 frame allowed him to play the wing in college and in the NBA. Young was a knockdown shooter for the Trojans across his career as he averaged 15.5 points per game, shooting 48 percent from the field. He was a first round pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after earning first team all-conference honors his sophomore and junior seasons.

3. Evan Mobley (2020-21)

Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Evan Mobley (4) against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Evan Mobley has the potential to be one of the best players to ever come out of USC, but it's too early to tell as the fourth-year player continues to make waves with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mobley was a one-and-done with the Trojans, but it was a season to remember for the California native. He averaged 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds and shot 57.8 percent from the field in 33 games as he led the Trojans to a stunning Elite Eight run in the 2021 NCAA tournament. Another first round pick, Mobley was taken third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

2. DeMar DeRozan (2008-09)

February 4, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans forward DeMar DeRozan (10) moves the ball upcourt against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA defeated Southern California 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If not for the collegiate achievements of the player in the top spot, DeRozan would've been the easy choice for the No. 1 forward in Trojans history. DeRozan was a one-and-done during the 2008-09 season. He carrried the Trojans to a No. 10 seed in the 2009 NCAA tournament and was named as the Pac-10 Tournament MVP for his efforts in doing so. In 35 games, DeRozan averaged 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. He is one of six players with their number retired in the Galen Center.

1. Harold Miner (1989-92)

Feb 20, 1992; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans guard Harold Miner (23) sin action against the California Golden Bears at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-Imagn Images / Long Photography-Imagn Images

One of, if not the greatest player in USC history, Harold Miner tops the list with ease after a prestigious career with the Trojans. Miner had his No. 23 retired and hanging in the Galen Center after averaging 23.5 points and 5.4 rebounds a gamer in his USC career. Awarded the 1990 Pac-10 Freshman of the Year, Miner lived up to the hype at USC by becoming a consensus first team All-American his final season at USC in 1992. He also won the Pac-10 Player of the Year award the same season as well as leading the Trojans to a two seed in the NCAA tournament.

