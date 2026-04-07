USC Basketball's New Roster Need Following Latest Transfer Portal Departure

Prior to the start of this past season, the USC Trojans thought they would be getting some valuable minutes from Robert Morris transfer Amarion Dickerson. Eight games into the season, Dickerson was slowly starting to figure out his role in the rotation before suffering a season-ending injury.

Before he could reach his full potential with the Trojans, Dickerson decided to enter the transport portal according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. His departure leaves USC searching for a defensive wing that could replace the production Dickerson had off the bench.

New roster need following Amarion Dickerson’s transfer

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Amarion Dickerson (3) reacts after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Not being able to retain Dickerson is a tough loss. Even if it was a minor role, Dickerson still could’ve been a contributing piece to win basketball at USC. Dickerson’s tenacity on defense made his presence valuable in late game situations.

USC has plenty of needs. They need to fill through the transport portal. For example, an experienced guard to fill out the backcourt would be a useful addition to the team. But now with Dickerson‘s entry into the transfer portal, USC will have to replace him. When Dickerson signed to USC, the Trojans knew they were getting a player who could play really tough defense and could chip in offensively when he could.

Christian Collins on the way

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Trojans are bringing in a recruiting class in the 2026 cycle that features five-star forward Christian Collins. Ranked as the No. 2 power forward and No. 6 player in the country according to 247Sports’ rankings, Collins is a bit bigger than Dickerson, and poses a bigger threat on the offensive end too.

Collins will help out in a big way in terms of wing depth. If he does enough to impress USC coach Eric Musselman and the coaching staff, it is very possible that he can earn himself a starting position as a true freshman next season.

However, USC could really benefit from getting an experienced forward who's already played at the collegiate level. Even if Dickerson didn’t transfer, the wing would be a position of need for the Trojans.

Two potential transfer portal replacements for Dickerson

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Saint Mary’s transfer Dillan Shaw is listed as the No. 11 small forward and No. 78 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports’ rankings. He prepped at nearby Heritage Christian (Calif.) and had a good first year with the Gaels, averaging 7.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game in 33 appearances. Shaw also made 22 starts during his freshman season.

Another portal entry from the WCC, San Francisco transfer Tyrone Riley is a hot commodity. He’s ranked as the No. 7 small forward and No. 54 player in the portal. Riley was a key contributor for the Dons. He’s also a local product from St. Pius X- Matthias Academy. Riley’s a bit on the shorter side for the wing at 6-5, 180 pounds, he can do everything on the basketball court at a high-level.

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