USC Basketball Stars Show Out For Trojans Big Ten Home Opener
The USC Trojans Big Ten home opener is underway, where they lead the Michigan State Spartans late in the second half. Per coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden's wishes, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has a solid attendance for their late night 8 p.m. PT kickoff.
Paired with a energetic crowd, are a list of Trojans stars, current and former, who are in attendance for tonights Big Ten opener.
USC Men's Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Energizes Coliseum Crowd
USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has made it clear to Trojan fans his support for the football program is unwavering, with different posts in support of their games each week.
On the sidelines, Musselman stole the spotlight in front of fans to hype up the crowd, leading the Coliseum in a "Trojans" chant prior to the first snap.
This marked the first game that Musselman was on the microphone, and fans should expect more based off his support.
Today, Musselman also posted another video on social media in full pads, this time disrupting his team's practice in the gym to hype up his players about tonight's match.
Musselman and the Trojans are coming off a 17-18 overall season, and spent the offseason rebuilding.
The Trojans added Auburn transfer Chad Bazker-Mazara, Virginia transfer Jacob Cofie and Maryland transfer Rodney Rice. They also added the No. 1 2026 recruit Alijah Arenas who reclassified to the class of 2025, before suffering a torn meniscus to leave him out of his freshman season.
Trojans in the NBA: DeMar DeRozan In Attendance
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan is also in attendance in for tonight's game, watching from the sidelines.
DeRozan was one of the Trojans most dynamic small forwards in their 2008-09 season, accumulating 485 points, 31 steals and 201 rebounds, earning Pac-10 tournament MVP honors. DeRozan was selected in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors as the ninth overall pick.
Since his professional career, the Kings forward has recorded over 25,000 points in 16 seasons, and has appeared in seven NBA Playoffs with the Raptors, the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls.
The six-time NBA all-star is a common supporter of USC Football, with his most recent appearance coming from USC's game at Stanford in 2023. DeRozan also led the Trojans out of the tunnel as a tunnel captain in 2017 against the Cardinal.
USC Women's Basketball Team Supports From Sidelines
Among the men's basketball stars was the USC women's basketball team, with majority of the roster highlighted on the big screen for their attendance.
Tonight's attendee's included some of the Trojans most notable, including No. 1 recruit Jazzy Davidson and guard Kennedy Smith.
The Trojans were dominant in their first Big Ten season last year, finishing 31-4 overall and 17-1 in conference play. They also placed first in the Big Ten regular season after a 80-67 win over crosstown rival UCLA.
While star Juju Watkins is still injured, Davidson should step up and see a lot of court time even as a true freshman.