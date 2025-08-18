USC Trojans' Jazzy Davidson Reveals Biggest Inspiration
From Fan to Future Star
Trojans women's basketball freshman Jazzy Davidson grew up just outside Portland, where family trips to Eugene meant front-row seats to former Oregon Ducks star and current New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.
Davidson spoke to OC Register's Devon Henderson about choosing USC and her inspirations growing up. One performance still sticks with her: Ionescu’s 30-point showcase against Team USA.
“She [Ionescu] really inspired me,” Davidson said. “I didn’t watch much WNBA growing up… They [the Ducks] were the big thing in Oregon.”
That moment flipped a switch. For Davidson, it wasn’t just about highlights—it was proof that someone from her home state could change the entire conversation around women’s basketball.
Carrying the Blueprint, Building Her Own
Ionescu’s influence wasn’t about mimicry, but mentality. Her relentless work ethic and ability to elevate teammates left a permanent imprint. Davidson calls her “my all-time favorite,” but her résumé shows she’s already crafting her own path.
At Clackamas High School, Davidson became one of the most decorated players in Oregon history. She was a four-time Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year, a three-time MaxPreps State Player of the Year, and the all-time leading scorer in Oregon Class 6A with 2,726 points. As a senior, she averaged 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and nearly four steals per game, leading Clackamas back to the state title game and shining in national showcases.
Her dominance extended to the national stage. Davidson won gold with the USA U18 National Team at the 2024 FIBA AmeriCup and starred for the Cal Stars on the Nike EYBL circuit, establishing herself as a top-three recruit in the 2025 class. A McDonald’s All-American, Nike Hoop Summit standout, and Naismith First Team All-American, Davidson arrives at USC with credentials that rival anyone in her class.
Her 6-2 frame and versatility—capable of scoring at all three levels and defending multiple positions—make her a plug-and-play weapon for USC. More importantly, her mindset is tuned to the moment: pressure is opportunity.
Learning From Legends, Old and New
If Ionescu was the spark, USC sophomore guard phenom JuJu Watkins is the next reference point. Davidson already sees her teammate as a model for navigating fame and expectation.
“(Watkins) is an amazing player and an even better person, so I’m excited to learn from her… how she handles all of (the attention), because I know that she deals with a lot,” Davidson said.
For Davidson, the formula is simple: absorb the blueprint from those who came before while refusing to be defined by anyone else’s shadow.
More Than “The Next Sabrina”
The easy narrative is to call Davidson “the next Sabrina Ionescu.” But that undersells the story.
“I’m looking to make a ton of growth (at USC), both as a player and naturally as a person… I have some amazing teammates, and I’m excited to learn (from them) and be a sponge,” she said.
Her journey began in Oregon gyms watching a generational icon. Now, in Los Angeles, Davidson arrives as one of the most accomplished high school recruits in the nation—ready to chase championships, fuel USC’s rise, and leave her own lasting mark on the game.