USC Trojans' Jazzy Davidson Ready for Breakout Season with JuJu Watkins Injury?
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team isn’t entering the 2025–26 season with lowered expectations—just a new face at the forefront.
With Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins sidelined by an ACL injury, the Trojans are turning to freshman guard Jazzy Davidson, who was recently ranked No. 1 on SB Nation’s “8 Freshmen to Watch” list.
And if her résumé is any indication—highlighted by a gold-medal summer with Team USA at the U19 World Cup—Davidson looks ready to shoulder the challenge of stepping into one of the most demanding roles in the country.
From Global Stage to Galen Center
At the U19 World Cup in the Czech Republic, Davidson averaged 14 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.1 steals per game, starting all seven contests en route to a gold medal.
Her all-around game—scoring, facilitating, and defending—stood out on a roster full of elite prospects. At 6-1, her size and versatility allow her to impact multiple positions, and she flashed the maturity to lead on both ends of the floor.
That international showing didn’t just turn heads—it cemented her reputation as a freshman ready to contribute immediately. For USC, the timing couldn’t be better.
Filling JuJu Watkins' Shoes
In a phenomal opening start to her collegiate career, Watkins was the engine behind USC’s offense last season, averaging nearly 24 points per game while playing heavy minutes and serving as the Trojans’ go-to scorer, facilitator, and defensive spark. Losing that type of production would cripple most programs.
But Davidson isn’t stepping in as a like-for-like replacement—she brings a different style. Where Watkins leaned on volume scoring, Davidson thrives on balance. She can score at all three levels, distribute efficiently, and create defensive havoc with her length and instincts.
The expectation is clear: she won’t replicate Watkins’ sheer scoring output, but her well-rounded approach can help sustain USC’s flow and keep the offense from collapsing into isolation.
USC Trojans Bigger Picture
Davidson won’t have to do it alone. Sophomore Kennedy Smith, another former five-star recruit, will be leaned on for secondary scoring, while transfers like Talia Von Oelhoffen also join the backcourt to add stability and experience to the rotation.
The Trojans will miss forward Kiki Iriafen’s inside presence, and frontcourt scoring is a question mark, but USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb has built a roster with depth and adaptability.
Last season, the Trojans finished 31–4, won the Big Ten regular season crown, and reached the Elite Eight behind an offense that averaged over 80 points per game.
Even without Watkins, the Trojans believe they can chase similar results—with Davidson playing a starring role in that pursuit.
What Comes Next
Davidson has already been tested at the highest levels of youth basketball, and the early signs suggest she’ll embrace the spotlight rather than shrink under it.
Her arrival coincides with a defining season for USC: can the Trojans prove they’re more than just one superstar away, or will Watkins’ absence expose the limits of their depth?
Either way, Jazzy Davidson is no longer just a freshman to watch—she’s the freshman USC needs.