Biggest Winners And Losers For USC Basketball At Midway Point Of The Season

The USC Trojans capped off their Big Ten Midwest road trip to begin the 2026 calendar year with a much-needed 70-69 overtime win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara put on a phenomenal performance for the Trojans, scoring 29 points, eight assists, and two rebounds on 9-of-20 shooting from the field

In their second year under coach Eric Musselman, the Trojans have gotten off to their best start since the 2021-22 season. The Trojans currently post a 13-3 overall record at the midway point, which includes a 2-3 record in Big Ten play, following their win over Minnesota.

Jan 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) celebrates against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Throughout the Trojans' 2025-26 season, there have been many highs and lows for USC, as Eric Musselman’s group aims to reach its goal of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years. As the Trojans return home to Los Angeles after a three-game road trip, here are the biggest winners and losers at the midway point of the season for USC.

Winner: Chad-Baker Mazara

Jan 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

USC has had several transfer players who have had a major impact on the Trojans' 13-3 start to the season. The player whose contributions have been felt the most, however, is Auburn transfer guard Chad Baker-Mazara.

After being a key contributor on Auburn’s 2025 Final Four team, Baker-Mazara's championship experience has been a major boost for the Trojans' success this season. Baker-Mazara’s start to his USC career has been historic as he is the first Trojan player in program history to score 30-plus points and record three blocks in a game.

Through 16 games this season, Baker-Mazara leads the Trojans in scoring among USC's active players, averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Winner: Maui Invitational Tournament Win

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts with his team after they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

While this year’s Maui Invitational field was not as talented as previous seasons, USC winning the tournament has been one of the major early-season highlights for the Trojans. USC defeated the Boise State Broncos, Seton Hall Pirates, and Arizona State Sun Devils to capture its first Maui Invitational title in program history.

In the tournament, Chad Baker-Mazara led the way for the Trojans, including scoring 23 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the Maui Invitational title game win over Arizona State. Baker-Mazara was named the Maui Invitational MVP for his performance in the tournament.

Baker-Mazara also became the first player to win multiple Maui Invitational tournaments, as he also won last season with the Auburn Tigers. USC’s winning the Maui Invitational gave the Trojans a massive confidence boost, as they earned their first AP Top 25 ranking of the season, following the tournament.

Loser: Injuries To USC’s Backcourt

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The recent injuries to USC guards Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson have had a devastating impact on the Trojans' backcourt depth. Before his season-ending right shoulder injury, Rice was one of the top scorers on the Trojans, averaging 20.3 points per game, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

Dickerson is also out for three to four months after suffering a hip injury. Dickerson, a transfer from Robert Morris, was a crucial defender in USC’s backcourt that the Trojans were hoping would help solve the poor defensive play that they experienced last season.

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Amarion Dickerson (3) reacts after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

In their absence, USC guards Jordan Marsh, Jerry Easter, and Ryan Cornish have had to step up in major ways for the Trojans. USC also acquired a rare midseason transfer addition in former Robert Morris guard Kam Woods, in hopes of solving the Trojans' backcourt injuries.

Talented USC freshman guard Alijah Areans is also hopeful to make his Trojan debut in mid-January. The addition of Arenas in the Trojans' backcourt would be huge for the Trojans as they enter a crucial Big Ten slate in February that will impact their NCAA Tournament resume.

Loser: Blowout Big Ten Road Losses

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates after his assist to Kur Teng during the second half in the game against USC on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While they were facing arguably two of the best teams in the Big Ten, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans, their two blowout losses by 25 points or more concerned many fans.

There’s no question that USC’s program is trending in the right direction under Musselman, but if the blowout road losses to Michigan and Michigan State proved anything, it’s that the Trojans still have a way to go to compete with the top programs in the Big Ten conference.

