USC Trojans' Chibuzo Agbo, Saint Thomas Earn NBA Summer League Invites
As the summer of basketball begins, former USC Trojans basketball standouts Chibuzo Agbo and Saint Thomas are set to compete in the NBA Summer League – Thomas with the Philadelphia 76ers and Agbo with the San Antonio Spurs.
The NBA Summer League is an offseason league made up of draft-picks, second year pros and standout free agents to exhibit their talent with their respected teams in front of scouts, coaches and managers with teams across the league, and an opportunity to move forward in their careers with the League. The competition will take place in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, Utah.
For Agbo and Thomas, earning invites to this competition gives them the opportunity to prove they can play with the best and show that they earned their spot in professional basketball.
From the summer league, players can transition into two-way contracts, training camp invites or even full NBA roster spots.
Agbo is suiting up for a summer of Basketball in San Antonio following an impressive season with the Trojans. The 6-foot-7 guard delivered a strong performance in USC's inaugural Big Ten season.
Agbo started in 30 of the 33 games he played with the Trojans and averaged 11.8 points, with his best performance coming from USC’s 92-61 win over Washington, where he finished with 26 points, including seven 3-pointers and 75 percent from the field.
Along with his impressive showing against the Huskies, Agbo was also a key part in the Trojans’ two ranked wins over then-No. 8 Michigan State and then-No. 13 Illinois. Agbo finished his collegiate basketball career with 1,313 points and 521 rebounds.
His combination of strength, size and skill-set gives the Spurs a chance to utilize Agbos’ talent this summer in Las Vegas.
Thomas will go east to Philadelphia and compete with the 76ers this summer. Thomas was a key part in helping the Trojans compete in their conference transition. In his first and final season with USC, Thomas averaged 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds and played in 35 games.
His best performance this season came in their 99-89 win over Iowa, where Thomas dropped 24 points including nine beyond the arc, and 90 percent field goal percentage, only missing one of his shots the whole game.
Thomas is a 6-foot-6 versatile guard and wing with a high basketball IQ and has the grit to defend multiple positions at once. His team-first mindset and his awareness on the court will lead him far in his professional career, and be an asset to the Sixers in the summer league competition.
The Summer League invites for Agbo and Thomas represent a long line of USC Basketball talent, and also echoes Eric Musselman’s coaching style of shaping his players to play at the next level beyond collegiate basketball.
While both players were not drafted in the NBA Draft, their invites to the Summer League allow both to exhibit their elite level of skill and talent to help carve out their professional careers – which both have the potential to build.