USC Trojans Confront Purdue Boilermakers Fan After Losing In Big Ten Tournament?
After the USC Trojans men's basketball team lost to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, a video of USC players and coaches confronting some fans on the way to the locker room has gone viral on social media.
According to the account that posted the video, it was Purdue fans who instigated the altercation after heckling the Trojans off of the court. Nothing much came of it, however, with a number of USC staffers diffusing the situation.
It was a controversial ending as the Purdue Boilermakers won 76-71. However, the game was tied at 71 with under 30 seconds remaining, and USC forward Rashaun Agee was called for a controversial foul deep in the shot clock.
After the game, USC coach Eric Musselman expressed his frustrations when asked by reporters about the foul call.
"I saw what everybody saw, you know what I mean," Musselman said.
The Boilermakers made their ensuing free throws, and Trojans guard Desmond Claude missed a jump shot that would have tied the game at 73. Instead, Purdue's lead grew as USC continued to commit intentional fouls in the final seconds. Eventually, the Boilermakers won 76-71.
MORE: What Four-Star Recruit Dylan Berymond Said About Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Shine At Pro Day With All 32 NFL Teams in Attendance: Woody Marks, Jaylin Smith
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Another 5-Star Recruit? Mater Dei Tight End Mark Bowman Visits
"This is probably the most difficult game I've ever lost with a team, and I've been coaching a really, really long time," said Musselman after the loss.
Trojans guard Desmond Claude led USC with 18 points, but Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn led all scorers with 30 of his own, including seven rebounds. USC got 11 points off of the bench from Trojans forward Matt Knowling, but it was not enough to upset the Boilermakers.
"I didn't know that Desmond was so physical, but he was tonight, I guess. The game's on tape, so anybody can watch it. It doesn't do me any good to sit up here and get fined or whatever. The game is reviewable for anybody that wants to," said Musselman.
For Purdue, they advance to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, facing the Michigan Wolverines on Friday night. The conference tournament concludes on Sunday, the same day that the NCAA Tournament field is revealed.
The Trojans spent part of the regular season on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, but USC is not expected to participate in March Madness after finishing with a 16-17 record. It is the only time in Musselman's career that his team has finished with a losing record. Last season with Arkansas, Musselman and the Razorbacks finished 16-17.
What will next year look like for the Trojans? The 2024-25 season was the first in the Big Ten and the first in the coach Musselman era for USC. The Trojans' 2025 recruiting features five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas as well as four-star shooting guard Jerry Easter and four-star small forward Elzie Harrington.