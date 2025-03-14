All Trojans

LIVE Updates: USC Trojans Tied With Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Tournament

The USC Trojans are playing the Purdue Boilermakers in the second round of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament. Will the Trojans be able to keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive with an upset win over Purdue?

Cory Pappas

USC Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) grabs the ball Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The USC Trojans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 97-89.
USC Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) grabs the ball Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The USC Trojans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 97-89. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are taking on the Purdue Boilermakers in the second round of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night. USC kept their season alive on Wednesday night with a thrilling 97-89 double overtime win over the No. 11 seed in the Big Ten, Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the 1st round.

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) celebrates after a play during the second half agai
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

USC managed a way to just squeak into the Big Ten tournament as the No. 14 seed out of 15 teams invited.

Now, USC gets the No. 6 seeded Purdue Boilermakers, who are fresh off of a bye, with a trip to the Big Ten quarterfinals on the line. The Trojans are currently sitting with a record at 16-16 and will need to win the Big Ten tournament to make the NCAA Tournament

Purdue is a lock to make the NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 21-10. The Boilermakers are currently projected as a No. 4 seed in Joe Lunardi of ESPN’s latest bracketology update. They could potentially move up a seed line with a good performance in the Big Ten tournament. 

Tip off is set for 6 p.m PT on the Big Ten Network.

First Half

USC 35, Purdue 35: A back and forth end to the half capped off with a Myles Colvin three pointer for Purdue. All tied up at the break.

USC 31, Purdue 28: Wesley Yates hits go ahead three. On the ensuing defensive possession, looks a little hobbled. Stays in game for now.

USC 28, Purdue 28: And the lead is gone just like that with four minutes to go in the first half.

USC 28, Purdue 26: Purdue has answered with an 8-0 run of their own.

USC 28, Purdue 23: A couple Purdue buckets and a careless USC turnover.

USC 28, Purdue 18: 14-1 Trojans run in last five minutes.

USC 25, Purdue 17: Trojans on an 11-0 run as they enter the under eight media timeout.

USC 19, Purdue 17: Wesley Yates layup gives USC the lead.

Purdue 17, USC 17: Each team struggling on offense for the past few minutes.

Purdue 17, USC 16: Saint Thomas gets and one reverse layup to fall for USC. Misses free throw.

Purdue 13, USC 12: Back to back Trojans buckets to cut lead to one. Claude picks up second foul for USC.

Purdue 13, USC 7: Fletcher Loyer drains three from the top of key for Purdue

Purdue 10, USC 7: Headed to first timeout with Trojans down three.

Purdue 7, USC 2: Purdue 7-0 run to take control early.

PREGAME

Big Ten Tournament Bracket

Mar 8, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) dunks the ball during the second half ag
Mar 8, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) dunks the ball during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The winner between USC and Purdue will take on the No. 3 seeded Michigan Wolverines on Friday. Michigan earned a double-bye and will be fresh. The winner of that quarterfinal battle will be taking on the winner between the No. 2 seeded Maryland Terrapins and No. 7 seeded Illinois Fighting Illini in the semifinals.

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Running Back Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Over UCLA

MORE: Why 4-Star Receiver Recruit Trent Mosley Commits To USC Trojans Over Notre Dame

MORE: Updated Women's College Basketball National Championship Odds: UConn, South Carolina Lead

MORE: USC Trojans, South Carolina To Play Historic Women's Basketball Series

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Trojan News