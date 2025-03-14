LIVE Updates: USC Trojans Tied With Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Tournament
The USC Trojans are taking on the Purdue Boilermakers in the second round of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night. USC kept their season alive on Wednesday night with a thrilling 97-89 double overtime win over the No. 11 seed in the Big Ten, Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the 1st round.
USC managed a way to just squeak into the Big Ten tournament as the No. 14 seed out of 15 teams invited.
Now, USC gets the No. 6 seeded Purdue Boilermakers, who are fresh off of a bye, with a trip to the Big Ten quarterfinals on the line. The Trojans are currently sitting with a record at 16-16 and will need to win the Big Ten tournament to make the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue is a lock to make the NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 21-10. The Boilermakers are currently projected as a No. 4 seed in Joe Lunardi of ESPN’s latest bracketology update. They could potentially move up a seed line with a good performance in the Big Ten tournament.
Tip off is set for 6 p.m PT on the Big Ten Network.
First Half
USC 35, Purdue 35: A back and forth end to the half capped off with a Myles Colvin three pointer for Purdue. All tied up at the break.
USC 31, Purdue 28: Wesley Yates hits go ahead three. On the ensuing defensive possession, looks a little hobbled. Stays in game for now.
USC 28, Purdue 28: And the lead is gone just like that with four minutes to go in the first half.
USC 28, Purdue 26: Purdue has answered with an 8-0 run of their own.
USC 28, Purdue 23: A couple Purdue buckets and a careless USC turnover.
USC 28, Purdue 18: 14-1 Trojans run in last five minutes.
USC 25, Purdue 17: Trojans on an 11-0 run as they enter the under eight media timeout.
USC 19, Purdue 17: Wesley Yates layup gives USC the lead.
Purdue 17, USC 17: Each team struggling on offense for the past few minutes.
Purdue 17, USC 16: Saint Thomas gets and one reverse layup to fall for USC. Misses free throw.
Purdue 13, USC 12: Back to back Trojans buckets to cut lead to one. Claude picks up second foul for USC.
Purdue 13, USC 7: Fletcher Loyer drains three from the top of key for Purdue
Purdue 10, USC 7: Headed to first timeout with Trojans down three.
Purdue 7, USC 2: Purdue 7-0 run to take control early.
PREGAME
Big Ten Tournament Bracket
The winner between USC and Purdue will take on the No. 3 seeded Michigan Wolverines on Friday. Michigan earned a double-bye and will be fresh. The winner of that quarterfinal battle will be taking on the winner between the No. 2 seeded Maryland Terrapins and No. 7 seeded Illinois Fighting Illini in the semifinals.
