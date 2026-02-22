How USC Trojans Can Get Off the NCAA Tournament Bubble

The Madness is almost here, and the USC Trojans are hoping to to make the NCAA Tournament in the second season under coach Eric Musselman come Selection Sunday. That goal, however, may be in serious jeopardy.

Following their devastating 71-70 home loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at the Galen Center, the Trojans currently post an 18-9 overall record and are 7-9 in Big Ten play, and are in desperate need of a momentum shift to save their season.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Drew Carter (12) dribbles the ball against Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans are currently on the tournament bubble and, with the loss to Oregon, have major work ahead of them to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The loss to Oregon may have catastrophic consequences for the Trojans on Selection Sunday.

According to CBS Sports’ latest bracketology projections, the Trojans are projected to be the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region, playing the No. 7-seeded Villanova Wildcats from the Big East.

How USC Trojans Get Off NCAA Tournament Bubble?

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) blocks a sjot by Oregon Ducks forward Sean Stewart (13) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With four games remaining in the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon, what do the Trojans need to do to get off the NCAA Tournament bubble? To comfortably get in the tournament and not have to sweat it out on Selection Sunday, the Trojans likely need to go at least 3-1 in their remaining regular-season matchups and go on a run in the Big Ten tournament.

USC has two critical games against its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, another Big Ten team on the tournament bubble, at home and away. The Trojans will also play the Washington Huskies on the road and face the No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers at home in their final four regular-season games.

The Trojans have already faced the Huskies once this season and look to avenge their 84-76 home loss on Dec. 6. USC, surprisingly, has struggled to win at home this season, as those struggles showed in the Trojans' recent 101-65 home defeat against the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini and in the loss to Oregon

Which Other Big Ten Teams Are On the Bubble?

Feb 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) celebrates after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

In addition to USC and UCLA, two other Big Ten teams are currently on the bubble, the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers are currently projected to be a No. 9 seed in the South Region, according to CBS Sports. One thing that helps the Trojans is that they beat the Hoosiers at home 81-75 on Feb. 3. The Hoosiers hold a 17-10 overall record and are 8-8 in conference play.

The Buckeyes, who beat the Trojans 89-82 in Columbus on Feb. 11, currently post a 17-9 overall record and are 9-6 in the Big Ten. Despite their winning record in conference play, the Buckeyes are in the first four out category, according to CBS Sports. The Buckeyes are a team USC fans are hoping lose down the stretch of the regular season and in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Trojans look to get back on track and snap their three-game losing streak when they face off against their arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, on Tuesday at the Galen Center. The tip-off between USC and UCLA is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FS1.

