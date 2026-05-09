Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Paige Bueckers, Mercury vs. Aces)

Four more season openers are set for Saturday, May 9 in the WNBA, as stars like A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Kahleah Copper, Angel Reese, Allisha Gray and more will be in action.

Here’s a quick look at today’s four-game slate:

Dallas Wings @ Indiana Fever

Phoenix Mercury @ Las Vegas Aces

Atlanta Dream @ Minnesota Lynx

Chicago Sky @ Portland Fire

There are a ton of storylines on Saturday, including a rematch of last year’s Finals (Phoenix vs. Las Vegas), the first game for the expansion team Portland Fire and a battle between two star guards in Clark and Bueckers.

On Saturday, I’m eyeing two plays for the four-game slate in the W, including a player prop for Bueckers, as she looks to lead the Wings to a 1-0 start.

Let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown of each of these picks for May 9.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 0-0 (+0.00 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 175-164-2 (+2.90 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paige Bueckers OVER 19.5 Points (-110)

Las Vegas Aces -7.5 (-118) vs. Phoenix Mercury

Paige Bueckers OVER 19.5 Points (-110)

As a rookie, Bueckers averaged 19.2 points per game and shot 47.7 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

This is clearly her team, and I expect her to take a step forward as a scorer in the 2026 season. Bueckers attempted 15.1 shots per game last season, and she had 17 games with at least 20 points.

Indiana loves to play at a fast pace when Clark is on the floor, which should lead to extra possessions on both sides on Saturday.

Bueckers had a strong showing in Unrivaled during the offseason, and I think she’ll make the leap as one of the league's best scorers in 2026.

Las Vegas Aces -7.5 (-118) vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Aces swept the Mercury in the WNBA Finals last season, and Las Vegas returns most of its core from that championship team.

Meanwhile, Satou Sabally left the Mercury in the offseason, leaving a pretty big hole for the team on offense. The Mercury are facing an uphill battle to repeat last season’s success, and it’s worth noting that they were just 5-7-1 against the spread as road underdogs last season.

I’m buying A’ja Wilson and company to start the season with a bang, as Las Vegas showed it could flip a switch and be the best team in the league in the second half of the 2025 campaign.

Now that Jewell Loyd is fully integrated into this team, I think the Aces hit the ground running in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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