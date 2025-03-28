USC Trojans To Host Transfer Portal Forward Taylor Bol From Florida State
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is working to bring in top talent through the transfer portal. USC is set to host Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen during the last weekend of March.
The Transfer portal opened on March 24 and will remain open until April 22. Bowen is a sophomore from the Florida State Seminoles who entered the portal after 2 seasons. Bowen was recruited as a four-star player and was the No. 69 recruit in the nation. Bowen is in the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
Bowen was a full-time starter as a sophomore and played in all 31 games as a freshman. Bowen had a strong sophomore season, averaging 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He finished the season with a 47.7 field goal percentage. His experience would make him a big addition to the Trojans.
While Bowen's entering the portal could come as a surprise given his playing time, Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton announced he will be stepping down from his role.
When Bowen first committed to Florida State, he chose the school over USC. Now, the Trojans are back to recruiting the former four-star player. Bowen will visit the SMU Mustangs the same weekend he visits USC.
Kentucky, Alabama, and Providence are also pushing to bring in Bowen, holding zoom meetings with the forward already. Bowen plans to visit Alabama on April 1.
Bowen spoke to On3 about the process of entering the portal and choosing a new destination.
“It’s been hectic,” Bowen said. “I’ve got to continue to navigate. With my agent and my family, I’ve been able to do a good job.”
Bowen discussed what he is looking for in his next destination.
“I hope the school has a good program for me to continue to develop,” Bowen said. “It’s been tough not being able to get to the tournament in my first years of college. I want to get to the tournament and make a run.”
The USC Trojans’ men’s basketball team has six players who have used up their eligibility and will not return to the team next season, including forwards Chibuzo Agbo, Matt Knowling, and Josh Cohen. Forward Saint Thomas is out of eligibility, but per On3 Sports, he is attempting to get a waiver to play one more season.
USC coach Eric Musselman could lose two of their top forwards with Agbo and Thomas. Fortunately for the Trojans, forward Rashaun Agee is expected to return, but USC needs to build up the position. Bowen would be a top player to add to the Trojans.
Musselman is coming off his first season with the Trojans, previously coaching Arkansas. Arkansas did offer Bowen before he committed to Florida State.
“I’m just a harder worker who’s going to continue to get better,” he said. “Where I’m at right now won’t be where I’m at come next season.”
Bowen stated that there is no timetable on when he will make his final decision.
“I’ll continue to set up visits after I’m done hearing from schools,” Bowen said. “I don’t really have a timeline set right now. When it’s right, it’ll be right.”