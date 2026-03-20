USC Trojans Injury Report for March Madness Matchup vs. Clemson

The USC Trojans will tip off the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, March 21. USC holds the No. 9 seed while Clemson is higher at No. 8.

USC Trojans Injury Report

Jazzy Davidson - Available

JuJu Watkins - Out for the Season

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

USC star guard JuJu Watkins has not played in the 2025-2026 season after suffering an ACL tear in March of 2025.

Heading into the tournament, there was concern regarding true freshman guard Jazzy Davidson, but she is good to go against the Clemson Tigers.

The concern regarding Davidson stemmed from the Big Ten Tournament on March 5, when the Trojans faced the Washington Huskies. Just five minutes into the game, Davidson was seen holding her right shoulder, appearing to be in pain, but she returned to the game quickly and is good to play against the Tigers.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC Gearing Up for Tough March Madness Patch

The Women of Troy hosted a first-round game in the tournament the past two seasons as the No. 1 seed, but this year, the Trojans are hitting the road. The matchup will take place at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Although the game is on neutral ground, playing in South Carolina gives the Clemson Tigers an advantage, as it is close to their home arena.

USC is entering the tournament 17-13, going 9-9 in Big Ten conference play. The team went 3-7 on the road this season and is coming off a loss at a neutral site against the Huskies.

USC’s last win was against the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 19, and the Trojans are coming in with a chip on their shoulder, looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1) looks for a rebound in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Davidson has been having an impressive freshman season and has proven to be a major addition to USC, notably with Watkins out for the year. The true freshman leads the team in several categories, averaging 1.76 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.0 blocks.

Along with Davidson’s success, senior guard Kara Dunn is playing at a high level, averaging 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Despite several departures from last season's roster and Watkins' injury, resulting in her missing the season, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb led the Trojans to another NCAA Tournament appearance. Gottlieb has experience coaching USC through the tournament and has the tools to help the Trojans make a run.

“I think it’s right for this group,” Gottleib said per the Los Angeles Times. “We understand that we have work to do to prove what we’re capable of. There’s no lack of belief in this room.”

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Clemson Tigers Cannot be Counted Out

Clemson is entering its first tournament since the 2018-2019 season and has put together a strong performance this past year. The Tigers are entering the tournament with a 21-11 record, and the roster features seven seniors looking to lead Clemson to success.

Clemson guard Mia Moore has been averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals, and she earned All-ACC Second Team honors.

If the Trojans defeat Clemson, USC would go on to face the winner of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Southern Jaguars. South Carolina holds the No. 1 seed, giving USC a likely challenging road ahead if they defeat the Tigers.

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