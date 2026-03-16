USC’s March Madness Schedule and Path to the Final Four

The USC Trojans have made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row, and it's the first time the Trojans have went to the Big Dance in four straight seasons since 1991-1995. Despite missing star guard JuJu Watkins for the entire season, USC fought their way to a No. 9-seed in Regional 4 and will take on No. 8-seeded Clemson on Saturday, March 21.

If USC wants to reach their first Final Four since the 1985-86 season, they will need to pull some extraordinary feats. However, it's March Madness and anything can happen. Here is the Trojans' schedule and potential path to the Final Four.

The Trojans' NCAA Tournament Schedule

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb shouts a play against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

USC will play on the second day of the opening round against Clemson. Their game against Clemson will be shown on ESPN2 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

If USC beats the Tigers in the first round, the Trojans will play in a second-round game later that weekend on March 22-23. The Sweet Sixteen is the following weekend from March 27-28 with the Elite Eight being played March 29-30.

The Final Four is on April 3 and the national title game is on April 5.

USC's Path to the Final Four

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1) looks for a rebound in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans got a tough seed selection when they ended up as the No. 9-seed in the same region that features No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Iowa, and No. 4 Oklahoma. If USC beats Clemson in their first round game, they would be matched up with the winner of South Carolina vs. either Southern or Samford in a No. 1 vs. No. 16 seed matchup.

South Carolina enters the NCAA Tournament with a 31-3 record and was among the best teams in country for the entire regular season. The Gamecocks have the fourth-best odds of winning the national championship at +950 according to FanDuel.

If USC finds a way past the Gamecocks in the second round, they could meet Oklahoma in the Sweet Sixteen. That would be a potential battle between Jazzy Davidson and Aaliyah Chavez, two of the best freshmen in the country.

At the bottom of Regional 4 is No. 2 TCU and No. 2 Iowa. Both teams are dangerous and could compete with any team in the region.

Keys to a Successful NCAA Tournament Run

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) greets guard Kennedy Smith (11) during a time out in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest X-factor to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament for USC is the play of Davidson. She is one of the top scorers in the country and the Trojans will need her at her best.

With the way the bracket is set up, the Trojans must be at their best defensively. Clemson is one of the top offensive teams in the ACC and if USC beats the Tigers, South Carolina is one of the best offensive teams in the country.

As a No. 9 seed, every game will be a grind for the Trojans. If they want to avoid going one-and-done, they must be playing at their best.

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