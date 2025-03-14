USC's Juju Watkins Lands Major March Madness NIL Deal: Nearing $1 Million Valuation
USC Trojans women’s basketball star guard JuJu Watkins is adding another Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) campaign to her long list of deals ahead of March Madness. Watkins now joins Mondelez, the parent company behind brands such as Oreos, Chips Ahoy!, and RITZ.
The Mondelez campaign is featuring multiple big names in college basketball ahead of the 2025 March Madness tournament. In addition to Watkins, the campaign features Arizona guard Caleb Love and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad as the headliners.
It will also feature LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson, South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts, and many more. While the majority of the players featured are college basketball stars, the campaign has also included WNBA star Breanna Sewart.
Each athlete was “drafted” by one of Mondelez’s brands. Watkins, along with Love, was assigned to RITZ. Watkins is starring in a TV commercial for the company alongside Shelstad, and the campaign will be featured on the other athletes’ social media.
Mondelez’s Senior Vice President, Tanya Berman, wrote a statement regarding the March Madness campaign.
“Mondelēz is a proud and long-time NCAA corporate partner, and this year marks an exciting step forward with the expansion of our portfolio’s presence at the Women’s Final Four,” Berman said in her statement.
On Friday, a partnership between Watkins and Topps was officially announced as the USC star signed an exclusive trading card and memorabilia deal with Topps.
On the court, Watkins is a top player, but as just a sophomore, Watkins is making big moves on the business end. Watkins ranks among the highest in NIL valuation, ranking at No. 6 per On3. Watkins’s valuation is nearing one million, currently at $739K.
On3’s NIL Valuation determines the projected annual value of athletes. It is done by combining Roster Value and NIL Value.
Mondelez is just one of the many companies that Watkins has partnered with, including Degree Deodorant, Nike, United Airlines, State Farm, NYX Professional Makeup, Gatorade, and many more.
Watkins signed her first NIL deal with Nike when she was still a senior in high school. On Oct. 24, Watkins and Nike agreed to a historic multi-year extension. The USC guard signed with Kutch Sports in high school for NIL representation, the same sports agency that Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James uses.
The campaign was released ahead of Selection Sunday. The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is coming off a loss against the UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament finals.
Watkins has become one of the top women's college basketball players in the nation and was named the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. The USC guard is one of the biggest names in college basketball, bringing in sold-out crowds whether the team is home or away.
Watkins is the Trojans’ leading scorer, averaging 24.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 steals. She also averaged 1.9 blocks and 6.9 rebounds. While Watkins is the team’s leading scorer, she is a strong defensive player.
The USC Trojans lost to the UConn Huskies in the Elite 8 in 2024. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb and the Trojans will look to go further this year, following the dominant season that they had.