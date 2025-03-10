USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Praises Coach Lindsay Gottlieb Before NCAA Tournament
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team has had a stellar past two seasons. Guard JuJu Watkins is in her second year and has broken numerous records and signed multiple major NIL deals. While Watkins is a standout player, she gives credit and appreciation to USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb.
Watkins has been featured in March Madness’s “Next Generation.” The show recently released an episode going behind the scenes on the USC star. In the episode, Waktins spoke highly about her USC coach.
“She’s the greatest coach I could ask for,” Watkins said.
Watkins went on to elaborate her appreciation for Gottlieb.
“She pushes me to be great. She understands my vision and the standard that I hold myself to, so we really connect with each other, and grateful to have her,” Watkins said.
Gottlieb was also interviewed in the episode where she discussed why Watkins is such a great player.
“She is just a humble, competitive superstar,” Gottlieb said. “We were fortunate that someone with that talent has the demeanor that she does.”
Gottlieb talked about what it was like for Watkins to choose USC when they were not the successful program that they have been the past two seasons. The Women of Troy was not a bad team before Watkins, but the star guard has helped elevate the program.
“I’d say off the court, took a lot of courage for her to come here. It’s not that often in women’s basketball that someone at that level goes to a program that’s not already in the top five, and she did that, and she’s elevated us here.”
Watkins is just a sophomore, and even as a freshman, she rose to stardom. Gottlieb credits Watkins for how she has handled the pressure that comes with being one of the faces of college basketball.
“To see her handle the pressure and the spotlight with the grace that she does, she’s brought attention to our team,” Gottlieb said.
“And yet, she’s a terrific teammate that’s really a competitor. Just wants to win, just wants to get better. So I think people who only see the highlights on the court kind of miss the important piece that is her magnitude," Gottlieb continued.
Gottlieb was named the USC Trojans women’s basketball coach in 2021. She has coached a team that continues to get better every year, with her only losing season being in year one with the team. Gottlieb was named the Big Ten Women’s Coach of the Year.
Alongside Gottlieb, Watkins was named the Big Ten Women’s Player of the Year. Watkins leads the Tojans, averaging 24.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 steals. Watkins has recorded 20 career 30-point games as just a sophomore in the regular season finale against UCLA.
Watkins has also passed former Iowa Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark for the second most 20-point games in a player’s first two years of Division One basketball. Watkins is just 19, with much more to come from her career.
The USC Trojans fell short against the UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten Championship but now will prepare for the 2025 NCAA tournament. The Trojans' last trip in the Tournament ended in the Elite 8 with a loss against the UConn Huskies.