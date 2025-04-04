USC Trojans' Kayleigh Heckel Enters Transfer Portal: Fourth Trojan To Depart
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is being hit with a couple of transfer portal losses not long after their season ended. USC freshman guard Kayleigh Heckel has announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal after one season with the Women of Troy.
Heckel is the fourth player to enter the portal, announcing her decision on Instagram on Thursday, April 3.
“After a lot of thought and reflection, I’ve made the decision to enter the transfer portal and leave the University of Southern California,” Heckel wrote. “Saying goodbye to this chapter isn’t easy, and I’ll always be grateful for the experiences and relationships I’ve built here.”
“Thank you to the fans and all of the people who supported me this season. I am extremely grateful to my teammates and coaches, thank you so much for all of the memories and incredible experiences I’ve been able to have this season with you all by my side. This decision was not easy, but I believe this is what is best for me and my Journey,” Heckel said.
Heckel was a player who steadily developed throughout the season. Heckel finished the season averaging 16.9 minutes with 6.1 points. She also averaged 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals. She is one of the three freshmen who stepped up following USC guard JuJu Watkins’ injury in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
While USC lost in the Elite 8 against UConn, the three freshmen guards who stepped up the most in the tournament were Heckel, Avery Howell, and Kennedy Smith.
“I think Avery and Kennedy, and Kayleigh Heckel and our other freshmen, like they are high, high-level players. They’re competitors, they’re winners, they’re ready for any stage,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said after the loss against UConn. “I know they’re going to keep getting better, which is unbelievable.”
USC will now be without two of the three freshman standouts, as Howell entered the portal just a day before Heckel. Both entering the portal does come as a bit of a surprise, but with Heckel’s lack of minutes throughout the season, the USC guard could be looking to play somewhere she knows she can be a starter.
The other players to enter the portal thus far are guards Dominique Darius and Aaliyah Gayles. The Women of Troy will have to spend the offseason building up their roster, as they will also lose guard Talia von Oelhoffen, forward Kiki Iriafen, and center Rayah Marshall, who are all seniors moving on.
USC will also have to build a roster while being uncertain about when Watkins will return. Gottlieb spoke to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews about not knowing Watkins’ plans for next season as she recovers from her ACL tear.
“We don’t know what JuJu will do. Will she take the whole year and redshirt? Will she try to come back at some point?” Gottlieb said. “Those aren’t conversations for right now, but I do think we will dive into how do we stay an elite team regardless of the circumstances.”
The Trojans have five-star guard recruit Jazzy Davidson coming in next season, which will be a big help for USC, but the Women of Troy will likely have to work hard to bring in top players through the portal.