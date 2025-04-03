JuJu Watkins Injury Update: When Can USC Trojans Star Return? Redshirt?
USC Trojans women’s basketball star guard JuJu Watkins’ season ended prematurely. Watkins sustained an ACL tear in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. With the injury occurring so late in the season, there is uncertainty regarding when Watkins will return to the team.
USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb discussed Watkins’ injury with ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. Gottlieb admitted to Andrews that she does not know what Watkins will do next season, and will not have those conversations yet.
“We don’t know what JuJu will do. Will she take the whole year and redshirt? Will she try to come back at some point?” Gottlieb said. “Those aren’t conversations for right now, but I do think we will dive into how do we stay an elite team regardless of the circumstances.”
With the season having just ended for USC, there is time for the team to figure out their plans.
"We will have time to figure out how to be great, even if JuJu isn't out there," Gottlieb added.
Watkins just finished her sophomore season in which she averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Watkins had a stellar season, and her injury was a tough loss for the Women of Troy.
Watkins’ recovery could take anywhere from 9 to 14 months, the standard timetable for ACL tears. Whether Watkins does play next season or not, she likely will not play the start of the season, and it could take her a while to get back to her high level of play. The Trojans will have to come up with a game plan if they are without their star player.
As of now, the Trojans will have guards Kennedy Smith and Kayleigh Heckel returning to the team as well as incoming five-star recruit Jazzy Davidson. USC guard Avery Howell announced that she will be entering the portal, and guard Talia von Oelhoffen is out of eligibility. The Women of Troy are also losing two star seniors with forward Kiki Iriafen and center Rayah Marshall.
Following USC’s loss to UConn in the Elite 8, Gottlieb spoke about what it was like having to play without Watkins. Gottlieb highlighted that when Watkins does return, it will be legendary.
“I think at some point, the emotions of the last seven days will kick in more,” Gottlieb said. “It was only tonight a week ago, you know, that one of the best players in college basketball and just so meaningful to everything we are went down. And I’m just so proud of the way everyone rallied.”
“When I just take a little time and, like I said, I’ll still be so just like crushed for JuJu and in the game because that just wasn’t supposed to happen like that, you know, but I also think I have no doubt that her comeback’s going to be legendary,” Gottlieb said.
USC will likely have to look to the portal to bring in top talent to help replace the team’s stars. The Women of Troy have already set a visit with Arizona transfer forward Breya Cunningham. One player the Trojans could target is Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson, who led the nation in scoring this past season.