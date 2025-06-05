All Trojans

USC Trojans Lose Transfer Guard Kezza Giffa To Ole Miss After Brief Commitment

The USC Trojans men’s basketball program lost a key transfer portal addition this week as guard Kezza Giffa flipped his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels after just a few days pledged to USC. Giffa, a standout for the High Point Panthers, committed initially to coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans but changed course quickly, visiting Ole Miss on Monday and announcing his new commitment shortly after.

Nathan Fusco

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; High Point Panthers guard Kezza Giffa (1) shoots a the ball during the first round practice session at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; High Point Panthers guard Kezza Giffa (1) shoots a the ball during the first round practice session at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans men’s basketball program lost a key transfer portal addition this week as guard Kezza Giffa flipped his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels after just a few days pledged to USC.

Giffa, a standout from High Point University, committed initially to coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans but changed course quickly, visiting Ole Miss on Monday and commiting a few days later. The news was first reported by Joe Tipton from On3.

USC coach Eric Musselman cheers his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, March 1, 2025
USC coach Eric Musselman cheers his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, March 1, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giffa’s departure comes at a pivotal time for USC as Musselman continues reshaping the roster in his first real offseason with the program. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this past season while earning First Team All-Big South honors for the second straight year. Giffa’s ability to score and create off the dribble made him a valuable addition for the Trojans, and his brief commitment had signaled further momentum for USC’s highly ranked transfer class.

Instead, Giffa will now join coach Chris Beard’s program at Ole Miss. The quick turnaround leaves a noticeable gap in USC’s backcourt plans, though the Trojans remain in a strong position overall. Giffa was one of nine portal additions for USC before his flip, and Musselman’s transfer haul still ranks No. 3 nationally, according to On3.

Kezza
Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; High Point Panthers guard Kezza Giffa (1) shoots a the ball during the first round practice session at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Trojans added Dartmouth grad transfer Ryan Cornish just days before Giffa’s decommitment. Cornish, a First Team All-Ivy League guard, averaged 17.1 points and shot 37.2 percent from three last season. Musselman praised Cornish’s ability to play both guard spots, and with Giffa now out of the picture, Cornish may take on an even more significant role.

While Giffa’s departure stings, USC’s overall offseason activity remains promising. Along with Cornish, the Trojans have landed portal commitments from forward Jacob Cofie, wing Amarion Dickerson, forward Jaden Brownell, center Gabe Dynes, forward Ezra Ausar, and guards Rodney Rice, Chad Baker-Mazara and Jordan Marsh.

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Soar To Top Of Recruiting Rankings: Mark Bowman Commit

MORE: USC Trojans Lose To Oregon State In Corvallis Regional Final, Now Face Elimination

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Biggest Recruiting Weapon?

USC’s recruiting class is also one of the best in the country. The Trojans hold the No. 5-ranked 2025 recruiting class and the top class in the Big Ten, led by five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas and four-star combo guard Jerry Easter. Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is expected to compete for immediate minutes as a freshman.

Kezza Giffa.
Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; High Point Panthers guard Kezza Giffa (1) brings the ball upcourt against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Still, Giffa’s sudden reversal is another twist in an offseason filled with roster movement. USC lost six players to the portal following the 2024-2025 season, including leading scorer Desmond Claude. The Trojans finished with a 17-18 overall record and went 7-13 in conference play during their first year in the Big Ten.

With Giffa headed to Oxford, Musselman and his staff may look to add another guard before the start of the season. The Trojans will rely heavily on their transfer class and incoming freshmen as they aim for a bounce-back season and a return to national relevance.

Recommend Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

Home/Basketball