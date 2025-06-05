USC Trojans Lose Transfer Guard Kezza Giffa To Ole Miss After Brief Commitment
The USC Trojans men’s basketball program lost a key transfer portal addition this week as guard Kezza Giffa flipped his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels after just a few days pledged to USC.
Giffa, a standout from High Point University, committed initially to coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans but changed course quickly, visiting Ole Miss on Monday and commiting a few days later. The news was first reported by Joe Tipton from On3.
Giffa’s departure comes at a pivotal time for USC as Musselman continues reshaping the roster in his first real offseason with the program. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this past season while earning First Team All-Big South honors for the second straight year. Giffa’s ability to score and create off the dribble made him a valuable addition for the Trojans, and his brief commitment had signaled further momentum for USC’s highly ranked transfer class.
Instead, Giffa will now join coach Chris Beard’s program at Ole Miss. The quick turnaround leaves a noticeable gap in USC’s backcourt plans, though the Trojans remain in a strong position overall. Giffa was one of nine portal additions for USC before his flip, and Musselman’s transfer haul still ranks No. 3 nationally, according to On3.
The Trojans added Dartmouth grad transfer Ryan Cornish just days before Giffa’s decommitment. Cornish, a First Team All-Ivy League guard, averaged 17.1 points and shot 37.2 percent from three last season. Musselman praised Cornish’s ability to play both guard spots, and with Giffa now out of the picture, Cornish may take on an even more significant role.
While Giffa’s departure stings, USC’s overall offseason activity remains promising. Along with Cornish, the Trojans have landed portal commitments from forward Jacob Cofie, wing Amarion Dickerson, forward Jaden Brownell, center Gabe Dynes, forward Ezra Ausar, and guards Rodney Rice, Chad Baker-Mazara and Jordan Marsh.
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Soar To Top Of Recruiting Rankings: Mark Bowman Commit
MORE: USC Trojans Lose To Oregon State In Corvallis Regional Final, Now Face Elimination
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Biggest Recruiting Weapon?
USC’s recruiting class is also one of the best in the country. The Trojans hold the No. 5-ranked 2025 recruiting class and the top class in the Big Ten, led by five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas and four-star combo guard Jerry Easter. Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is expected to compete for immediate minutes as a freshman.
Still, Giffa’s sudden reversal is another twist in an offseason filled with roster movement. USC lost six players to the portal following the 2024-2025 season, including leading scorer Desmond Claude. The Trojans finished with a 17-18 overall record and went 7-13 in conference play during their first year in the Big Ten.
With Giffa headed to Oxford, Musselman and his staff may look to add another guard before the start of the season. The Trojans will rely heavily on their transfer class and incoming freshmen as they aim for a bounce-back season and a return to national relevance.