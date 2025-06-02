USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Biggest Recruiting Weapon?
When the USC Trojans brought in Chad Bowden over the offseason to become their general manager, the program knew they were getting someone who has elite recruiting chops and can revitalize a program like he did during his time at Notre Dame.
What wasn't expected was how quickly Bowden and coach Lincoln Riley have built a recruiting fence around the state of California, most recently locking down Mater Dei five-star tight end Mark Bowman over Texas and Georgia.
During a media availability session earlier in the year, Bowden revealed the bulk of the Trojans' focus on the recruiting front, which included keeping the top recruits from California in-state.
"This opportunity, not only for myself, my family, but what we're recruiting and what we're trying to acquire, there's nothing that this place can't offer a young person," Bowden said. "And we're going to do everything through the city. We're going to do everything through the state. That's going to be our primary focus."
In the 2026 recruiting class, USC has reeled in 17 in-state recruits so far. Since Bowden was announced as the general manager on Jan. 24, the Trojans have seen 13 California prospects commit to the program.
The only in-state recruits that were pledged to USC before Bowden's hiring was four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, three-star cornerbacks Joshua Holland and Madden Riordan, and three-star wide receiver Ja'Myron Baker.
Adding Bowman is big for USC. It shows that they are able to compete with any school in the country for a top in-state recruit. In addition, it goes to show how important Riley is in recruiting. Unlike USC, Georgia and Texas have both had extreme success with recruiting and producing tight ends in recent years.
Yet, both teams lacked one thing they could not beat USC in.
Location.
The Trojans are able to provide location, coaching, and NIL to the California recruits who are being pursued by schools in the SEC and Big Ten.
Interestingly enough, one of the first thing Bowman did when he committed to the Trojans was make a recruiting pitch to all the other uncommitted talent in California. USC has been aggressively pursuing 247Sports' Nos. 1 and 2 players in the state of California, five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons and five-star defensive back Brandon Arrington.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Bowman could be on the fast track to get into the NFL, assuming he stays healthy in college.
"Has a chance to finish as the highest rated tight end to come out of California in at least the last decade and has been drawing Brock Bowers comparisons since his freshman year. Has a rare combination of size, skill, athleticism and toughness...Assuming he stays healthy, it will be a surprise if Bowman isn't an immediate impact player and potential three and out college player," Biggins said.