LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans vs. Oregon State In Corvallis Regional Final
The USC Trojans will play the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday night for the chance to clinch a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Super Regionals. USC was one of the last teams to make the NCAA tournament field and now they are just one win away from advancing.
The Oregon State Beavers on the other hand are the No. 8 overall seed in the entire NCAA tournament field and are the hosts of this Corvallis Regional. Oregon State lost their opening game against Saint Mary’s on Friday, but proceeded to win their next two against TCU on Saturday and then their rematch against St. Mary’s Sunday afternoon.
Below Are Live Score Updates:
USC Trojans Seeking First Super Regional Trip Since 2005
The Trojans have won each of their two games so far at the Corvallis Regional against the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday and the Saint Mary’s Gaels on Saturday, advancing to the championship Sunday night.
With this regional being a double elimination and USC not having lost a game yet, the Trojans will have two opportunities to advance. Their first opportunity is Friday night. If they lose, they will be back at it tomorrow in a winner take all against these same Oregon State Beavers for one more game.
The USC Trojans have had one of the most successful programs in the history of college baseball. USC has appeared in the College World Series 21 times and won it 12 times. The. However, it has been a long time since the Trojans had this type of success. Their last College World Series appearance came in 2001, with 1998 being their last championship.
The last decade of USC baseball has especially been difficult. By making the NCAA tournament this season, USC snapped a tournament drought that dated back to 2015. Furthermore, USC had a Super Regional appearance dogfight that goes back 20 years to the 2005 season.
This 2025 season, USC has an overall record of 37-21 and a Big Ten conference record of 18-12. They finished fourth in the Big Ten in their first season as a member of the conference.