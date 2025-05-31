All Trojans

USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Soar To Top Of Recruiting Rankings: Mark Bowman Commit

The USC Trojans received the commitment from 2026 five-star tight end Mark Bowman on Friday. Lincoln Riley currently has his best class since taking over then Trojans in 2022. USC has jumped the LSU Tigers for the No. 1 spot in the recruiting rankings.

Cory Pappas

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans received the commitment for five-star tight end Mark Bowman on Friday. USC coach Lincoln Riley now has the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to On3’s Industry team rankings. 

USC Trojans In Top Spot In Recruiting Rankings

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) breaks the tackle of LSU Tigers
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) breaks the tackle of LSU Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans put the rest of the college football world on notice Friday when they received the commitment from the top tight end in the class of 2026 in Mark Bowman. USC now is ranked No. 1 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Prior to the Bowman commitment, USC was behind the LSU Tigers. 

Here is the current top 10 list:

No. 1: USC Trojans

No. 2: LSU Tigers

No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes 

No. 4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6: Texas A&M Aggies

No. 7: Miami Hurricanes 

No. 8: Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 9: Clemson Tigers

No. 10: Oregon Ducks 

USC Lands Five-Star Tight End Mark Bowman

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley signals to the offense during the second half against
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley signals to the offense during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans received their 27th commit from the class of 2026 when Mark Bowman announced he would be committing to them. The 27 commits are by far more than any other school.

Mark Bowman is a 6-4, 225 pound tight end out of nearby Santa Ana, California. Bowman is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. Bowman was between seven schools; USC, Miami, Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas before he ended up choosing Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. 

Bowman was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in March of 2025. Biggins outlines what the Trojans will be getting. He says that Bowman has been getting comparisons to 2024 First Team All-NFL tight end Brock Bowers, of the Las Vegas Raiders.  

“Bowman moves around lie a receiver with a ton of twitch and change of direction. Has great hands and shows the ability to make plays down the field. Can get vertical and runs well after the catch,” Biggins said. “Already an advanced route runner and a dominat run blocker…assuming he stays healthy, it will be a surprise if Bowman isn’t an immediate impact player and potential and potential three and out college player.”

Lincoln Riley Adds Another Five-Star To 2026 Recruiting Class

Offensive lineman Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, F
Offensive lineman Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mark Bowman is the second five-star recruit in the Trojans class of 2026. The other is five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. Pepe announced on May 1 that he would be committing to USC. 

Now the big question to shift to for USC is will they be able to retain these players. The verbal commitments is a big step in the right direction but national signing day is still months away. Until then, they are still going to have to fend off other schools in pursuit of recruits. 

