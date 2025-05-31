USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Soar To Top Of Recruiting Rankings: Mark Bowman Commit
The USC Trojans received the commitment for five-star tight end Mark Bowman on Friday. USC coach Lincoln Riley now has the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to On3’s Industry team rankings.
USC Trojans In Top Spot In Recruiting Rankings
The USC Trojans put the rest of the college football world on notice Friday when they received the commitment from the top tight end in the class of 2026 in Mark Bowman. USC now is ranked No. 1 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Prior to the Bowman commitment, USC was behind the LSU Tigers.
Here is the current top 10 list:
No. 1: USC Trojans
No. 2: LSU Tigers
No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 7: Miami Hurricanes
No. 8: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 9: Clemson Tigers
No. 10: Oregon Ducks
USC Lands Five-Star Tight End Mark Bowman
The USC Trojans received their 27th commit from the class of 2026 when Mark Bowman announced he would be committing to them. The 27 commits are by far more than any other school.
Mark Bowman is a 6-4, 225 pound tight end out of nearby Santa Ana, California. Bowman is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. Bowman was between seven schools; USC, Miami, Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas before he ended up choosing Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.
Bowman was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in March of 2025. Biggins outlines what the Trojans will be getting. He says that Bowman has been getting comparisons to 2024 First Team All-NFL tight end Brock Bowers, of the Las Vegas Raiders.
“Bowman moves around lie a receiver with a ton of twitch and change of direction. Has great hands and shows the ability to make plays down the field. Can get vertical and runs well after the catch,” Biggins said. “Already an advanced route runner and a dominat run blocker…assuming he stays healthy, it will be a surprise if Bowman isn’t an immediate impact player and potential and potential three and out college player.”
Lincoln Riley Adds Another Five-Star To 2026 Recruiting Class
Mark Bowman is the second five-star recruit in the Trojans class of 2026. The other is five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. Pepe announced on May 1 that he would be committing to USC.
Now the big question to shift to for USC is will they be able to retain these players. The verbal commitments is a big step in the right direction but national signing day is still months away. Until then, they are still going to have to fend off other schools in pursuit of recruits.