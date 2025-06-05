USC Trojans Add Versatile Transfer Guard Ryan Cornish: Class Ranking Soars

All Trojans

The USC Trojans added Dartmouth transfer guard Ryan Cornish through the NCAA transfer portal. The Trojans are up to nine portal additions, likely looking to add one more. Cornish will add valuable depth to the roster as USC pushes for improvement this season.

Angela Miele

Dec 11, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Dartmouth Big Green guard Ryan Cornish (10) goes up for a shot in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team added another key NCAA Transfer Portal addition. Dartmouth transfer guard Ryan Cornish committed to USC, joining Trojans coach Eric Musselman’s squad for the 2025-2026 season.

Cornish is a three-star player in the transfer portal, ranked No. 498 in the nation, and is the No. 134 shooting guard in the portal per the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings. Cornish has one year of eligibility remaining after spending four seasons with Dartmouth.

The addition boosts USC's 2025 transfer portal class to No. 3 in college basketball, per On3.

Cornish played in 27 games last season, starting in 23. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He had a 41.4 field goal percentage and a 37.2 three-point percentage. His play earned him First Team All-Ivy selection, and he is joining USC as a grad transfer.

Dec 11, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Dartmouth Big Green guard Ryan Cornish (10) goes up for a shot in the second half ago
Cornish visited the Tennessee Volunteers earlier in the week, ultimately choosing to join Musselman and the Trojans instead. 

“Ryan is a combo guard that can give us versatility at both guard spots,” Musselman told ESPN. “He is a proven scorer who can knock down the 3-ball, but he also does an excellent job of drawing free throw attempts.”

In the 2024-2025 season, Cornish had 145 free throw attempts, finishing the season with a 74.5 free throw percentage. Cornish will likely be a depth piece for the Trojans, but with the number of players USC lost following the season, depth will be crucial.

The commitment comes at a big time for USC, as the Trojans received a commitment from High Point transfer guard Kezza Giffa one week prior. In less than two days, Giffa instead chose to join the Ole Miss Rebels. This leaves the Trojans likely to add one more portal addition.

Nov 6, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Dartmouth Big Green guard Ryan Cornish (10) controls the ball in front of Duke Blue
With Giffa no longer committed, Cornish is the ninth player Musselman and the Trojans have picked up through the portal. The shooting guard will be joining former forward Jacob Cofie, wing Amarion Dickerson, forward Jaden Brownell, center Gabe Dynes, forward Ezra Ausar, guard Rodney Rice, guard Chad Baker-Mazara, and guard Jordan Marsh.

USC still has strong momentum in the portal as Rice, Marsh, Baker-Mazara and Cofie were big pickups. 

In addition to the portal additions, USC has two committed players from the recruiting class of 2025. The two incoming freshmen are five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas and four-star combo guard Jerry Easter. The USC recruiting class of 2025 ranks No. 5 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per On3.

Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesot
The Trojans lost six players to the transfer portal including leading scorer, guard Desmond Claude. Claude averaged 15.8 points last season and helped lead the team to big wins. In addition to Claude, guard Wesley Yates III and forward Rashaun Agee entered the portal as well. Guard Chibuzo Agbo and forward Saint Thomas are out of eligibility. 

USC finished the season with a 17-18 overall record, going 7-13 in Big Ten conference play, nearly missing out on the Big Ten Tournament. Musselman’s squad walked away with one win in the tournament, defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, followed by a loss against the Purdue Boilermakers. 

With the added depth in the portal and bringing in potential starters, USC is looking to improve on last season and make a deeper postseason run. 

