USC Fans Will Love Eric Musselman's New Midseason Transfer Addition

Amidst several injuries that have plagued their roster, the USC Trojans have added Robert Morris transfer guard Kam Woods as a midseason addition to strengthen the team's backcourt. Last season with Robert Morris, Woods led the team in scoring, averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

Along with Robert Morris, Woods has spent his college career at four other schools, including Troy (2020-21), Northwest Florida State College (2021-22), North Carolina A&T (2022-23), and NC State (2023-24). His best season came with North Carolina A&T, where he averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

How Addition Of Kam Woods Helps USC's Backcourt

Woods’ addition to the Trojans' roster couldn’t have come at a more important time for coach Eric Musselman's USC team, as they've been dealing with several major injuries in their backcourt. Star Maryland transfer guard Rodney Rice, who has been one of the top leading scorers for the Trojans this season alongside Chad Baker-Mazara, will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his shoulder injury.

During the six games that he played with USC before his shoulder injury in the Trojans’ 83-81 Maui Invitational semifinal win over Seton Hall on Nov. 25, Rice averaged 20.3 points per game, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

Woods’ former Robert Morris teammate, guard Amarion Dickerson, who suffered a hip injury and has been sidelined for three to four months, is also a significant loss for the Trojans. Last season at Robert Morris, Dickerson was named the 2024-25 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year. In the games he has played for USC, he has been a difference maker on defense.

USC’s backcourt has also missed the presence of promising five-star freshman guard Alijah Arenas. After being involved in a car accident in April and suffering a torn meniscus in July, the Trojans are aiming for Arenas to make his USC debut in January.

Other USC Guards Looking To Step Up

With the debuts of Arenas and Woods, the Trojans' depth at the backcourt has improved, just in time for USC to face the heat of Big Ten conference play. Jordan Marsh, Jerry Easter, and Ryan Cornish also look to step up in the Trojans' backcourt with the absence of Rice and Dickerson.

USC, despite the injury struggles, is off to its best start since the 2021-22 season, with an 11-1 record. The Trojans' only loss came at home to the Washington Huskies, where they fell 84-76 after having an 18-point lead at halftime.

The Trojans' aim to remain undefeated in non-conference play when they face the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs on Sunday at the Galen Center. The tip-off at the Galen Center is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. PT. Woods is eligible to play on Sunday for USC and will make his Trojans debut against the Banana Slugs.

