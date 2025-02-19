How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 23-2, 13-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off a tight win against the Washington Huskies. The Trojans will face the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 19.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Michigan State Spartans at 6:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on Peacock.
USC vs. Michigan State preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off a tight win against the Washington Huskies, 69-64. Washington led at the end of the third quarter, 43-39. In the fourth, the Trojans pulled through scoring 30 points.
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke about the way the team is playing in the fourth quarter of games.
“For the second game in a row, we just, we had a ton of energy in the fourth quarter,” Gottlieb said. “I think it was more of an attitude adjustment that, rather than, you know, allow Washington to impose a game plan on us, we kind of imposed our will on them.”
Despite it being an away game, USC drew in a large crowd. The Trojans also recently beat the No. 1 UCLA Bruins. In the post-game press conference, there was a question posed on if there is more pressure on the team.
USC guard Kennedy Smith believes there is no pressure, and that the team should be playing at a top level no matter what the crowd looks like.
“I think it’s just toning into, like what we have to do. It’s definitely no pressure, just coming out there and doing what we have to do. I don't think the crowd should affect how, like we play but just staying as a team,” Smith said.
The matchup against Michigan State will be USC’s second to last game at Galen Center this season. The Trojans are 12-1 at home. USC guard JuJu Watkins and forward Kiki Iriafen have been a dynamic duo this season. Both have been named to Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Watch List.
Watkins leads the team with 24.2 points per game, while Iriafen is right behind her averaging 17.8 points. Watkins also leads the team with 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Trojans center Rayah Marshall leads the team with 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. USC is averaging 82.1 points, looking to finish the regular season strong.
The No. 22 Michigan State Spartans are 19-6, 9-5 in Big Ten conference play. The Spartans are coming off a loss against the No. 3 UCLA Bruins, looking to turn things around. The Spartans are 5-3 during away games as they head into a hostile Galen Center.
Michigan State guard Julia Ayrault is having a strong season for the Spartans. Ayrault leads the team averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. Guard Jaddan Simmons averages 3.3 assists and guard Jocelyn Tate leads with 2.2 steals. The Spartans are averaging 81.0 points this season.
The USC Trojans and Michigan State Spartans have faced off two times in history, USC winning both times. The last time the two teams faced off was in 1992. This will be the Spartans' first trip to Galen Center.
USC vs. Michigan State prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Michigan State Spartans, 81-72.
After USC faces Michigan State the Trojans will face the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. After that, the Trojans will close out the regular season on Mar. 1 against the UCLA Bruins.