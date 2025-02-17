USC Trojans Add Logan Snead, Son Of Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead To Front Office Staff
The USC Trojans continue to overhaul their front office staff. According to FootballScoop, the Trojans have added Logan Snead, son of Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, to an analyst role focusing on recruiting and the transfer portal. Snead is a former player himself, and he attended local high schools, Loyola and Oaks Christian, after the Los Angeles Rams relocated from St. Louis.
The news is yet another sign that athletic director Jen Cohen and the institutional infrastructure are fully behind coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojan football program.
The Trojans new front office is loaded with young talent: general manager Chad Bowden, assistant AD of recruiting operations Zaire Turner, director of scouting/personnel Dre Brown, director of recruiting Weston Zernechel, recruiting strategy Skylar Phan, high school relations Drew Fox, executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker, and now, analyst Logan Snead.
Cohen recently interviewed with the LA Times and expounded upon the reasoning for the uptick in support staff.
“This industry is changing so much, so rapidly, that we’re always in conversations and evaluating everything that we need,” Cohen said. “What resources do we need? What pieces do we need to put in place to be successful? So it’s not an end-of-the-year conversation. It’s ongoing. I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made since the end of the season and in the offseason. I think he’s done an excellent job of putting together a great coaching staff. We worked really hard to keep a number of talented coaches and to retain them. Consistency is so important, so I’m really pleased with that.”
The proof is in the pudding as USC was able to not only acquire new staff, they were able to pry a handful of them from their power conferences and blue bloods. Bowden left Notre Dame, Brown left Illinois, and Stienecker left Wisconsin just to name a few. Also, coaches like Rob Ryan left the NFL after decades to come join what the Trojans are building in Los Angeles.
“I thought we made some really good additional hires that complement the staff, both from an experience and a development standpoint, as well as a recruiting standpoint. [General manager Chad Bowden’s] hire obviously is huge for us and the infrastructure that he’s building. So I feel like there’s a lot of things we were talking about well before the end of the season, and we’ll keep talking about and keep evolving and keep growing and changing," Cohen told the LA Times.
The commitment off the field is also showing as the Trojans are set to have an all-new football facility built within the next two seasons, and the project is already underway. The Trojans have a proud, storied history and are doing their absolute best right now to return it to the former glory it once knew.