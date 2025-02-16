USC Trojans Women's Basketball Snubbed In March Madness Rankings Reveal?
The Division I Women's Basketball Committee revealed its top 16 teams on Sunday, and the USC Trojans came in at No. 5 despite knocking off the No. 1 UCLA Bruins on Thursday, Feb. 13.
It was a thrilling win as USC beat UCLA 71-60, handing the Bruins their first loss of the season, but it was apparently not enough to move the Trojans into the top-four teams and subsequent No. 1 seed in March Madness quite yet. Was the USC women's basketball team snubbed after their historic win over UCLA?
Trojans guard JuJu Watkins made history as the first college basketball player in this century, men's or women's, to record a statline of 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ blocks, and 5+ made three-pointers. Watkins finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and eight blocks as she led the Women of Troy over their crosstown rival in UCLA.
Before losing to USC, the Bruins were unanimously voted as the top team in the AP Top-25 Poll. UCLA's position in the AP Poll has not been updated since losing to the Trojans, but the Bruins have remained on top of the Division I Women's Basketball Committee's top 16 teams.
According to the most recent rankings, the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament are projected to be UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, and Notre Dame. However, the rankings were released before Sunday's games between UConn vs. South Carolina and Texas vs. LSU took place.
The UConn Huskies picked up a convincing win on the road against South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley, beating the Gamecocks 87-58 in the top-10 matchup. UConn guard Azzi Fudd led all scorers with 28 points while Huskies forward Sarah Strong led her team in rebounds with 13.
Perhaps UConn's most popular player, guard Paige Bueckers, also made her presence felt, finishing with 10 assists and and 12 points in the win over South Carolina.
In the other top-10 matchup taking place on Sunday, the Texas Longhorns defeated the LSU Tigers 65-58. The Trojans were already ranked above LSU, but will the South Carolina loss allow USC to jump into the top-four?
Or will the Gamecocks still receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with three loses? UCLA, Notre Dame, Texas, LSU, and USC are the only teams in the country that have fewer than three loses. Watkins and the Trojans will have another chance to add to their resume as USC will travel to UCLA to face the Bruins in the regular season finale.
Here is the full top 16 from the Division I Women's Basketball Committee:
1. UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Texas
4. Notre Dame
5. USC
6. LSU
7. UConn
8. North Carolina State
9. TCU
10. Duke
11. North Carolina
12. Kansas State
13. Kentucky
14. Ohio State
15. Oklahoma
16. Tennessee