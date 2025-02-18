San Francisco 49ers’ Talanoa Hufanga NFL Free Agency: Demeco Ryans Reunion With Houston Texans?
Former USC Trojans and current San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. There are massive decisions this offseason for the 49ers front office to make in the coming weeks. How high on their priority list is retaining Hufanga?
If Hufanga were to not sign with the 49ers, who are some other potential suitors?
Talanoa Hufanga's 49ers Tenure
Talanoa Hufanga was selected in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Hufanga spent his collegiate career at USC from 2018-2020. Hufanga didn’t see much of the field in his rookie season, and spent most of his playing time on special teams. The highlight of his rookie season was in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, when he recovered and scored a game-tying touchdown against the Green Bay Packers late in the 4th quarter off a blocked punt. The 49ers went on to win this game.
Hufanga had his breakout season in 2022. He earned 1st team All-Pro honors and was a Pro Bowler. He started in all 20 of the 49ers regular season and playoff games. Hufanga had four interceptions, one that he returned for a touchdown, 75 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Hufanga had his 2023 season cut short in Week 11 with a torn ACL. He battled back and played in 2024, but had a nagging wrist injury that kept him off the field for a majority of the season.
A player that got run at the safety position in 2024 for the 49ers was rookie Malik Mustapha. Mustapha looked like an up and coming star that will still be on his rookie contract next season. San Francisco will be taking this into consideration when negotiating with Hufanga.
Demeco Ryans and Talanoa Hufanga Connection
In Talanoa Hufanga's first two seasons in the NFL, his defensive coordinator was current Houston Texans coach, Demeco Ryans. Ryans was a rockstar for the 49ers defense in 2021 and 2022 and got the job with the Texans in 2023. In both of his two seasons in Houston, Ryans has led the Texans to an AFC South division title and a playoff win.
If the 49ers aren't willing to pay Hufanga, Ryans and the Texans are a potential candidate. Houston is loaded with young players and adding an experienced Hufanga could be a big help.
49ers Offseason Priority No. 1, Brock Purdy
No. 1 on the San Francisco 49ers to-do list this offseason has to be to come to an agreement with quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy is in-line for a huge contract extension that is anticipated to be worth north of $50 million per year for the next four to five years. 49ers owner Jed York, GM John Lynch, and coach Kyle Shanahan have all stated that they want Purdy as their quarterback of the future. Purdy has also said he wants to get the contract figured out immediately so he can get to work with the 49ers for 2025.
The 49ers cannot afford to go into training camp with yet another holdout in 2025, let alone with their starting quarterback. There has been offseason contract drama in San Francisco the past three offseasons with their star players. In 2022, it was wide receiver Deebo Samuel, 2023; defensive end Nick Bosa, 2024; wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and offensive lineman Trent Williams. All three of these contracts disputes were eventually resolved but it was a major headache.