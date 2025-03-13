USC Trojans vs. Purdue Men's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team pulled off the upset win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in double overtime. The No. 14 Trojans are moving on to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. USC will face the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers on March 13.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the Purdue Boilermakers at 6 pm PT on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 10.5-point underdogs on Fanduel Sportsbook against the Purdue Boilermakers. The money line for USC is +430, and the total points are 148.5.
USC vs. Purdue preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off a thrilling overtime win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Trojans led at the half by 11 points, and Rutgers came right back in the second half. USC needed every player to step up to win, and they did.
Three players from USC scored over 20 points for the Trojans. Guard Desmond Claude led the team with 28 points and eight assists, and guard Wesley Yates III closely followed with 24 points. Forward Rashaun Agee scored 23 points and led with 11 rebounds. Though he did not score 20 points, guard Chibuzo Agbo was the fourth player on the team to score double-digit points with 13.
Defensively, the Trojans did allow Rutgers guard Dylan Harper to score 27 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, but limited guard Ace Bailey to 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
USC coach Eric Musselman is now 10-0 as a head coach in conference tournament openers. After the game, Musselman spoke to NBC Sports about the win against Rutgers.
“Give Rutgers credit, they’re really well coached,” Musselman said. “Our travel’s tough. I didn’t go to sleep at all. The time change messes with you. No excuse, but towards the end of the year, we had a really long trip. Rutgers, Maryland, back home Ohio State waiting on us and then right back to Oregon. It was like an NBA schedule.”
“That’s not easy for grown men,” Musselman continued. “Much credit to our guys, lot of sloppiness at times, but we got the win.”
The Trojans will now move on to face the Purdue Boilermakers, who had a bye and are well-rested. The Trojans faced the Boilermakers on Feb. 7, with Purdue getting the 90-72 win. Despite the loss, Yates had a big game, scoring 30 points, and will look to do it again in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Purdue Boilermakers ended the season with a 21-20 record, going 13-7 in Big Ten conference play. Purdue is a tough team, averaging 78.3 points.
The Boilermakers are led by forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who leads the team averaging 19.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks. Purdue is also led by guard Braden Smith, who leads the team with 8.8 assists and 2.3 steals. It will be crucial for USC to stop Kaufman-Renn and Smith from gaining momentum early.
The Boilermakers are well rested, and USC will need another game where every player on the court steps up.
USC vs. Purdue prediction:
The USC Trojans will fall short against the Purdue Boilermakers 82-74.
If USC defeats Purdue, the Trojans would face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in the quarterfinals on March 14.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
