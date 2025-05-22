All Trojans

USC Trojans Battling Oregon, Arizona For Five-Star Recruit Cameron Holmes

Five-star recruit Cameron Holmes has began to narrow down his recruitment list and has the USC Trojans among his favorites, with the Oregon Ducks and Arizona Wildcats. USC coach Eric Musselman has plenty of experience landing highly-touted recruits, can he do it again with Holmes?

Gabriel Duarte

Jan 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans basketball team is looking to make their first addition to their 2026 recruiting class and have keyed in on one of the best prospects in the class.

After signing one five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the Trojans are looking to land another in 2026 five-star small forward Cameron Holmes.

Feb 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Holmes spoke with 247Sports about his recruitment and how the Trojans are factoring into it. USC coach Eric Musselman has been leading the way in his recruitment.

"Our relationship is going very well. We have gotten to know each other a little bit better, a little bit more, these past two months. It's a great coaching staff, again. Him and his son, I love what they're doing at USC," Holmes told 247Sports.

The No. 4 small forward and No. 2 player in the state of Arizona according to 247Sports rankings, Holmes, like a lot of high school recruits in the new era of college sports, said that one of the main factors into his recruitment is the transfer portal.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"I would probably say it will be close to after my senior year, or going into my playoffs," Holmes said of his timeframe for a decision. "It goes into a factor of things like the transfer portal, seeing who they have there already. Me and my dad and have it in good hands."

USC is battling it out with Oregon, Arizona, and North Carolina for Holmes, who is a Goodyear, Arizona native. He currently holds 12 offers from programs.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said that Holmes is beginning to develop into a two-way threat that could make some noise at the next level.

"Holmes is a well-built lefty wing...He has good positional size, strength, and length on the wing. He also has a solid feel for the game and is a reliable decision-maker as a passer...with his wing size, increasingly strong frame, developing shot-making, steady decision-making, and some untapped defensive upside, he's trending towards a well-rounded two-way player," Finkelstein said.

Nov 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans are in on a lot of the top talent in the 2026 recruiting cycle in addition to Holmes. USC is among the early leaders in five-star forwards Christian Collins and Toni Bryant's recruitment.

Collins is ranked as the No. 1 power forward and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Bryant is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Florida and No. 3 power forward.

Musselman isn't a stranger to reeling in top talent. In his first full year with the Trojans, the program signed the No. 7 overall class in the country. USC signed five-star guard Alijah Arenas and four-star guard Jerry Easter.

If the Trojans are able to land Holmes' commitment, he could become the first domino to fall for their 2026 recruiting class.

