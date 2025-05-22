USC Trojans Battling Oregon, Arizona For Five-Star Recruit Cameron Holmes
The USC Trojans basketball team is looking to make their first addition to their 2026 recruiting class and have keyed in on one of the best prospects in the class.
After signing one five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, the Trojans are looking to land another in 2026 five-star small forward Cameron Holmes.
Holmes spoke with 247Sports about his recruitment and how the Trojans are factoring into it. USC coach Eric Musselman has been leading the way in his recruitment.
"Our relationship is going very well. We have gotten to know each other a little bit better, a little bit more, these past two months. It's a great coaching staff, again. Him and his son, I love what they're doing at USC," Holmes told 247Sports.
The No. 4 small forward and No. 2 player in the state of Arizona according to 247Sports rankings, Holmes, like a lot of high school recruits in the new era of college sports, said that one of the main factors into his recruitment is the transfer portal.
"I would probably say it will be close to after my senior year, or going into my playoffs," Holmes said of his timeframe for a decision. "It goes into a factor of things like the transfer portal, seeing who they have there already. Me and my dad and have it in good hands."
USC is battling it out with Oregon, Arizona, and North Carolina for Holmes, who is a Goodyear, Arizona native. He currently holds 12 offers from programs.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said that Holmes is beginning to develop into a two-way threat that could make some noise at the next level.
"Holmes is a well-built lefty wing...He has good positional size, strength, and length on the wing. He also has a solid feel for the game and is a reliable decision-maker as a passer...with his wing size, increasingly strong frame, developing shot-making, steady decision-making, and some untapped defensive upside, he's trending towards a well-rounded two-way player," Finkelstein said.
The Trojans are in on a lot of the top talent in the 2026 recruiting cycle in addition to Holmes. USC is among the early leaders in five-star forwards Christian Collins and Toni Bryant's recruitment.
Collins is ranked as the No. 1 power forward and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Bryant is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Florida and No. 3 power forward.
Musselman isn't a stranger to reeling in top talent. In his first full year with the Trojans, the program signed the No. 7 overall class in the country. USC signed five-star guard Alijah Arenas and four-star guard Jerry Easter.
If the Trojans are able to land Holmes' commitment, he could become the first domino to fall for their 2026 recruiting class.