USC Trojans Guard Rian Forestier Empowers Young Athletes Through Nonprofit 4WARD
USC Trojans women's basketball guard Rian Forestier is doing more than just preparing for another season of college basketball. The former Brandeis High School standout from San Antonio, Texas, is also the founder of 4WARD, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing middle school girls with proper basketball shoes. Forestier created the initiative to help young athletes feel confident and stay with the game they love.
Forestier first conceived the idea for 4WARD after a conversation with her mother and an AAU teammate. The teammate shared how she was bullied for not having proper shoes during her first basketball workout, and the experience nearly caused her to quit the sport altogether. That moment stuck with Forestier, who saw firsthand how something as simple as the right footwear could shape a young athlete’s future.
"I had my idea for 4WARD around three summers ago when my mom and I were sitting down with one of my AAU teammates. She was telling us that when she first started playing basketball, she didn’t have the right shoes to play. She showed up to her first workout, and they were making fun of her. She went home and said, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore, I want to quit.’ Thank God she didn’t, because she’s now a Division I basketball player and her life has been so incredibly positively impacted by the game of basketball," Forestier told the Trojans staff.
"We have sold thousands of shirts and have been able to sponsor over 600 pairs of brand new basketball shoes for middle school girls. Being able to have at least a little personal impact on these kids, giving them what they deserve and empowering these young women, is my goal," Forestier continued.
That conversation became the foundation for 4WARD, a nonprofit Forestier launched to ensure that other girls wouldn’t face the same obstacles. Through fundraising and merchandise sales, the organization has provided more than 600 pairs of new basketball shoes to middle school athletes nationwide.
Rian Forestier’s nonprofit goes beyond just providing shoes. It’s about giving these young athletes confidence and a chance to stay in the game they love. Many girls hesitate to try out or quit because they don’t have the proper equipment, and Forestier saw firsthand how something as simple as a pair of basketball shoes can impact self-esteem and participation.
Forestier’s commitment to community and leadership extends beyond 4WARD. A standout athlete at Brandeis High School, she earned multiple honors, including district MVP and all-state selections, finishing her high school career with impressive stats that reflect her talent and work ethic. At USC, she is continuing to grow both on and off the court as a business major.
Through her work, Rian Forestier shows that leadership isn’t just about what happens on the court. It’s about creating opportunities and inspiring others to push forward despite challenges. Her passion and dedication make her one of USC’s most promising young athletes and a true force for positive change.