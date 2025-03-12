All Trojans

USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Men's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, Upset?

Eric Musselman and the USC Trojans men's basketball team will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the first round of the Big Ten tournament. The game will be at 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, March 12. The TV broadcast is Peacock. Preview and prediction for the matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Angela Miele

Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) dribbles against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team finished the regular season with a 15-16 record, going 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. Despite their record, the Trojans secured a spot in the Big Ten Tournament with the No. 14 seed. USC will face the No. 12 Rutgers Scarlet Knights on March 12.

How to Watch:

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.

USC Trojans Desmond Claude
USC vs. Rutgers preview:

The USC Trojans are coming off a loss against the UCLA Bruins to close out the regular season. The Trojans lost the game 90–63. USC guard Wesley Yates III led the team with 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists. While Yates played well, the team overall struggled defensively and could not keep up with the Bruins. 

After the game, USC coach Eric Musselman was asked if he had a message for the team heading into the Big Ten Tournament. At the time, the Trojans did not know who their opponent would be, but he wanted to see more competition from his team.

“I’m not going to say anything to them tonight about the Big Ten tournament. One, we don’t know who we play, and two, you know, tonight should be about thinking about this game,” Musselman said. “I’m a competitor, I’ll be ready. But I’m not out there.”

USC Trojans Eric Musselman
Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are averaging 76.4 points per game, led by guard Desmond Claude, who averages 15.8 points. Yates closely follows, averaging 13.8 points per game. When Claude and Yates are both at the top of their game, USC has an average team.

Claude also leads the team, averaging 4.2 assists. Forward Saint Thomas is averaging 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals, and forward Rashaun Agee leads the team, averaging 0.7 blocks. USC has a talented roster but needs to connect on the court. 

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights finished the season with the same overall record, 15-16, but an 8-12 conference record. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 75-67 win against Minnesota. 

Rutgers is averaging 76.6 points per game, with guard Dyan Harper averaging 19.2 points per game. Harper also leads the team, averaging 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals. Guard Ace Bailey leads the team, averaging 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. While Bailey does not lead in points, he is not far behind Harper, averaging 17.6 points per game.

USC Trojans Wesley Yates III
Feb 23, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans guard Wesley Yates III (6) during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The last time USC and Rutgers faced off was on Feb. 23, with the Scarlet Knights securing the win, 95-85. Claude put up 30 points against the Scarlet Knights, and Yates scored 23. USC’s defense could not stop Rutgers, allowing five players to score double-digit points, with Harper scoring 25.

USC vs. Rutgers prediction:

The USC Trojans will fall short against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, losing the game 82-74.

If USC defeats Rutgers, the Trojans will face the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers in the second round on March 13 at 7 p.m. PT.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

