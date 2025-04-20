USC Trojans Transfer Portal Addition Keonte Jones, Instant Impact?
The USC Trojans have been active in the transfer portal during the first full offseason under coach Eric Musselman. USC has already added six players, bringing their total to 12 scholarship players. With the NCAA implementing a maximum of 15 scholarships per team next season, the Trojans have three available scholarships moving forward.
When Musselman was hired last April, it was too late for him to recruit the top recruits in the transfer portal, forcing Musselman to settle for whatever was available. This offseason, Musselman has been able to recruit the exact type of talent that fits his scheme. One of the most underrated pickups USC made was forward Keonte Jones, a CSUN transfer.
Jones led the Matadors to one of their best seasons in recent memory, finishing with a 22-11 record and the program's first NIT appearence. The Wisconsin native averaged 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game for CSUN and was an All-Big West First Team selection.
A physical 6-foot-6, 192 forward who was No. 24 in the country for rebounds, Jones can guard every position on the court and has a good offensive arsenal, but shouldn't be counted on to be the primary scorer for the Trojans. The No. 41 small forward and No. 224 player in the transfer portal, Jones has all the intagibles to make an instant splash for USC.
Issac Trotter of 247Sports said that Jones to USC is one of the top schematic fits across all transfer portal pickups.
"The 6-foot-6, 192-pound wing gives Eric Musselman the jumbo creator he craves, and Jones has exceptional defensive metrics. Jones should be one of USC's best defenders from the jump, but his overall feel and IQ pops on both ends of the floor. The fifth-year senior should be a staple of USC's rotation all year long," Trotter said.
Jones fits in perfectly with what Musselman wants to do and should find a role in the rotation. With the Trojans lacking a clear-cut lead defender, Jones could potentially be the anchor for USC's defense. On top of averaging 1.3 blocks a game last season, Jones also came away with 1.8 steals per game.
USC could have one of the best defensive duos in the Big Ten next season with fellow forward, Robert Morris transfer Amarion Dickerson, set to join the squad. Dickerson is the reigning Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year.
A 6-foot-7, 185 pound combo guard, Dickerson averaged 2.3 blocks per game and tacked on one steal a game. He helped lead Robert Morris to an NCAA tournament appearence this past season.
Musselman made one thing clear with the new additions USC made through the transfer portal, the Trojans will be defensively sound and extremely physical on both ends of the court.