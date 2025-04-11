All Trojans

USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Maryland Transfer Rodney Rice To Sign With USC?

The USC Trojans' 2025 basketball transfer portal class is desperate for a boost, and they may find some help in Maryland Terrapins transfer guard Rodney Rice. Recently, Rice cut his list down to six programs, including USC.

Nathan Fusco

Mar 27, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice (1) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second half against the Florida Gators during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice (1) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second half against the Florida Gators during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans' 2025 basketball transfer portal class is desperate for a boost, but they may find some help in Maryland transfer guard Rodney Rice. Recently, Rice listed six programs he’s considering on social media: Maryland, Villanova, Tennessee, Auburn, Gonzaga, and USC.

For the Trojans, the timing couldn't be more critical. USC’s 2025 basketball transfer portal haul currently ranks third-to-last in the Big Ten Conference, according to On3, after losing forward Drew Fielder and their second-leading scorer, Wesley Yates III.

However, Rice would immediately fill the gap that Yates III left.

Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice (1) reacts after shooting a three point baske.
Mar 27, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice (1) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second half against the Florida Gators during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Rice averaged 13.8 points per game last season for the Terrapins while knocking down over 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. With his ability to stretch the floor and play either guard spot, Rice would be a seamless fit for a USC roster that needs offensive firepower and backcourt stability.

Plus, it's important to find a player with the ability to shoot a high volume of threes. Rice averaged 5.9 three-point attempts across 36 games this past season, 32 of which were starts.

That kind of shooting volume, combined with Rice’s efficiency, makes him one of the more attractive guard options still on the board. For a USC team that struggled with consistency from the perimeter last season, adding a proven scorer with deep range could help open up the offense and provide much-needed spacing for the Trojans' frontcourt.

Beyond the numbers, Rice brings experience from one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, having played in the Big Ten under pressure-packed conditions. He is battle-tested, confident, and still has room to grow under the right system. With two years of eligibility remaining, he could become a foundational piece for USC coach Eric Musselman as he reshapes the Trojans' identity in a new conference.

MORE: JuJu Watkins Reveals Update on ACL Injury After Winning Wooden Award

MORE: USC Trojans Land 3 Transfer Portal Commitments: Keonte Jones, Amarion Dickerson, Jacob Cofie

MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Reacts To Being Named Player Of The Year

Rice has already confirmed visits to Villanova (April 10–11) and Tennessee (April 12–13), two schools with familiar ties. Former Maryland coach Kevin Willard is now leading Villanova, and Rice is expected to reconnect during his visit. Meanwhile, ex-teammate Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who recently transferred to Tennessee, is actively recruiting Rice to join him in Knoxville.

As of now, USC has not confirmed a visit date, but being on Rice’s short list is a sign that they’re still in the mix. Musselman is known for getting the most out of guards, and the opportunity for immediate playing time could help sway Rice toward Los Angeles.

However, it starkly contrasts Maryland's Sweet 16 visit and the Trojans' 2024 season. USC finished the year with a 17-18 record, followed by a quarterfinal exit in the College Basketball Crown tournament. On the other hand, Maryland played in some of the tournament's most exciting games.

That will be a difficult sell for Musselman and his team, but Rice is an impact transfer that will immediately give the Trojans' roster a boost.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

Home/Basketball