USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Maryland Transfer Rodney Rice To Sign With USC?
The USC Trojans' 2025 basketball transfer portal class is desperate for a boost, but they may find some help in Maryland transfer guard Rodney Rice. Recently, Rice listed six programs he’s considering on social media: Maryland, Villanova, Tennessee, Auburn, Gonzaga, and USC.
For the Trojans, the timing couldn't be more critical. USC’s 2025 basketball transfer portal haul currently ranks third-to-last in the Big Ten Conference, according to On3, after losing forward Drew Fielder and their second-leading scorer, Wesley Yates III.
However, Rice would immediately fill the gap that Yates III left.
Rice averaged 13.8 points per game last season for the Terrapins while knocking down over 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. With his ability to stretch the floor and play either guard spot, Rice would be a seamless fit for a USC roster that needs offensive firepower and backcourt stability.
Plus, it's important to find a player with the ability to shoot a high volume of threes. Rice averaged 5.9 three-point attempts across 36 games this past season, 32 of which were starts.
That kind of shooting volume, combined with Rice’s efficiency, makes him one of the more attractive guard options still on the board. For a USC team that struggled with consistency from the perimeter last season, adding a proven scorer with deep range could help open up the offense and provide much-needed spacing for the Trojans' frontcourt.
Beyond the numbers, Rice brings experience from one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, having played in the Big Ten under pressure-packed conditions. He is battle-tested, confident, and still has room to grow under the right system. With two years of eligibility remaining, he could become a foundational piece for USC coach Eric Musselman as he reshapes the Trojans' identity in a new conference.
Rice has already confirmed visits to Villanova (April 10–11) and Tennessee (April 12–13), two schools with familiar ties. Former Maryland coach Kevin Willard is now leading Villanova, and Rice is expected to reconnect during his visit. Meanwhile, ex-teammate Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who recently transferred to Tennessee, is actively recruiting Rice to join him in Knoxville.
As of now, USC has not confirmed a visit date, but being on Rice’s short list is a sign that they’re still in the mix. Musselman is known for getting the most out of guards, and the opportunity for immediate playing time could help sway Rice toward Los Angeles.
However, it starkly contrasts Maryland's Sweet 16 visit and the Trojans' 2024 season. USC finished the year with a 17-18 record, followed by a quarterfinal exit in the College Basketball Crown tournament. On the other hand, Maryland played in some of the tournament's most exciting games.
That will be a difficult sell for Musselman and his team, but Rice is an impact transfer that will immediately give the Trojans' roster a boost.