USC Transfer Portal Moves Fuel Intense Rivalry With UCLA

The USC Trojans men's basketball enter the 2026 season with something to prove and, more importantly, the roster to back it up. After a frustrating 2025 campaign under Eric Musselman, the Trojans are flipping the narrative with one of the more complete offseasons in the Big Ten. This time a year ago, USC was trying to make a brand-new transfer-heavy roster work on the fly. Now, it’s building with purpose and gaining ground on rival UCLA Bruins men's basketball in the process.

Last season told a very different story. USC opened 12-1 and looked like a legitimate contender early, even winning the Southwest Maui Invitational. But injuries derailed momentum, leading to an 18-14 finish and a missed NCAA Tournament.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, UCLA handled business. The Bruins went 24-12, reached the Big Ten Tournament semifinal, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to the No. 2-ranked UConn Huskies. On paper, UCLA clearly had the stronger year. But fast forward to this offseason, and the trajectory between the two programs has significantly shifted.

USC is Loading Up On Talent From Everywhere

Momentum in April doesn’t guarantee wins in March, but it often reveals which programs are building with intention. Right now, USC looks like a team adding proven production and high-end upside, while UCLA is still searching for answers at key positions.

After a slow start in the transfer portal, Musselman has quietly assembled a roster built on experience and fit. The additions of Georgetown senior guard transfer KJ Lewis, Colgate senior guard transfer Jalen Cox, and UConn sophomore center Eric Reibe give the Trojans immediate contributors across the perimeter and frontcourt.

Feb 21, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) drives to the basket against Seton Hall Pirates guard Adam Clark (0) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That trio alone raises the team’s floor as the Trojans have the 20th-ranked transfer group in the country according to 247Sports. But it’s the returning core that shifts expectations.

USC brings back leading scorer Rodney Rice, who missed most of last season due to injury. The Trojans also get a major boost with Alijah Arenas withdrawing from the NBA Draft to return for a healthier sophomore season. Pair that with a top-three recruiting class, and suddenly USC has both veteran stability and long-term star power in the same locker room.

UCLA Bruins Stuck Trying to Make Pieces Fit

While USC is stacking layers, UCLA’s offseason has been more uneven. The Bruins added solid pieces like Texas Tech sophomore transfer Jaylen Petty, Auburn sophomore transfer Filip Jovic, Butler sophomore transfer Azavier Robinson, and Mississippi State junior transfer Sergej Macura, but they’ve struggled to land a true centerpiece. All four players failed to crack double figures for their former teams, and the star players the Bruins have pursued chose different routes.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The most recent whiff was Baylor freshman forward Tounde Yessoufou, who reportedly had interest from UCLA. Instead, Yessoufou opted for the NBA Draft instead of staying in the portal, a decision removing him as a potential program-changing addition. UCLA also missed on other high-priority targets like Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, who chose Duke, and NC State transfer Matt Able to ended up signing with North Carolina.

The Bruins now lean heavily on internal development from junior guard Trent Perry and senior guard Eric Dailey Jr. following the departures of Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau. That’s a risky bet, having to elevate the team's third and fourth-leading scorers from last season into the focal points of the offense. Especially in a conference like the Big Ten, where top-end talent often dictates outcomes.

The Bigger Picture for USC

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Musselman is not only looking to regain their footing in the California rivalry but also to establish themselves as a force in the Big Ten. USC has only been in the conference for two seasons, during which Musselman has not been able to lead them to an NCAA tournament appearance.

UCLA may not be the standard-bearer for the conference, but they are a strong measuring stick for where the Trojans ranked amongst the best in the Big Ten. USC is putting together a talented enough roster to jump into the elite tier. The Bruins, on the other hand, are seemingly staring at taking a step backwards. If both teams stay on their current paths, this offseason may be remembered as the moment USC didn’t just catch up, but pulled ahead.

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