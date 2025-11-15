USC Continues Trend Of Dominating on Defense as the Trojans Advance to 3-0
The USC Trojans improved to 3–0 with an 87–67 win over the Illinois State Redbirds on Friday, and once again, the Trojans’ defense dictated the outcome. Through three games, Trojans coach Eric Musselman and his group have established an early identity built on length, discipline, and consistent pressure — and Friday offered the clearest validation of that approach so far.
Rodney Rice recorded just the second triple-double in USC history — 21 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists — but USC’s performance on the defensive end framed the night. The Trojans held Illinois State to 23.5 percent shooting in the first half and just three made two-point field goals, a reflection of how well USC rotated, closed off drives, and forced difficult attempts late in the clock.
The Redbirds also shot 22 percent from three, continuing a season-long trend: USC has now held all three opponents to 27 percent or less shooting from deep.
USC forced Illinois State into 11 turnovers, giving the Trojans 44 forced turnovers through three games, an early-season improvement that has helped them control pace and momentum. Those giveaways produced a 15–4 advantage in points off turnovers and fueled USC’s transition offense, which added 13 fast-break points. The Trojans once again kept their own mistakes to a minimum, committing only four turnovers.
Illinois State’s leading scorer, senior guard Boden Skunberg, was held scoreless — a direct marker of USC’s connected perimeter coverage. The interior defense was just as sharp. Gabe Dynes, Jacob Cofie, and Moses Dickerson combined for six blocks, with each player altering multiple additional attempts. USC had more blocks (four) in the first half than Illinois State had made two-point baskets, an unusual statistical snapshot that captured how much control the Trojans asserted around the rim.
Even during the brief second-half stretch where the Redbirds narrowed the margin, USC’s defensive structure held steady. The Trojans restored separation quickly without needing a major offensive surge, instead regaining control by forcing Illinois State back into contested shots and late-clock situations.
After the game, Rice was asked what USC’s start has proven. His answer reflected the confidence forming inside the locker room.
“We’re some dogs. We’re going to bring it. It doesn’t matter who’s in front of us, we’re going to bring it," Rice said.
That mindset is already showing. USC has won all three games by 20-plus points, and the margins aren’t the product of inflated shooting nights or one-off matchups. The Trojans have defended at a level that travels. Their rotations are sharper, their length is more impactful, and their physicality inside has consistently dictated how opponents are allowed to play.
USC is defending with purpose, producing results grounded in effort and structure rather than streaks or variance. If the Trojans continue to anchor themselves on that end of the floor, this 3–0 start will be remembered as the first step toward a team built to play meaningful basketball much later in the season.