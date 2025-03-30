USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies Elite 8 Betting Odds: NCAA Tournament
On Saturday, the No. 1 USC Trojans women’s basketball team took down the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats. It was a back-and-forth matchup, but USC pulled through for the win. USC will face the No. 2 UConn Huskies in the Elite 8 on March 31.
USC vs. UConn Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 14.5-point underdogs against the UConn Huskies on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is +760, and the total points is 140.5.
The USC Trojans pulled through for the win against Kansas State, but it was not easy. The Trojans trailed at halftime, then won, 67-61. USC forward Kiki Iriafen struggled with shooting, but found success on defense. A significant reason the Women of Troy won the matchup was through the freshmen.
USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke after the game about the hard fought win.
“I’m really proud of our team’s fight and togetherness, and finding a way to win. It was not supposed to be easy, and it wasn’t easy,” Gottlieb said. “I thought our perimeter defense was terrific and that includes Kiki who was running around, you know, on shooters. As well as our point of attack.”
Gottlieb went on to highlight the freshmen on the team and their performance throughout the game.
“What can I say about our freshman class? I just, they’re winners above everything else,” Gottlieb said. “They’re just tough, they’re incredibly tough and they are winners and that’s what I told them before the game and they earned every bit of it and I’m just proud to be playing in the Elite 8.”
Guard Kennedy Smith led the Trojans with 19 points, followed by guard Avery Howell, who scored 18 points. Howell finished the game with eight rebounds and four steals. USC center Rayah Marshall led the team with nine rebounds and three assists.
While Iriafen scored just seven points, going 3-13 on field goals, she finished the game with eight rebounds. It was an all-around team effort that led the Trojans to the Elite 8, and it will not get any easier for them.
The UConn Huskies are the team that eliminated the Trojans from the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament one year ago. This will be an Elite 8 rematch, and the Huskies are looking like the most dominant team in the tournament.
The Huskies are coming off a dominant 82-59 win against the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners. UConn was led by guard Paige Bueckers, who scored 40 points for the Huskies. It is the most a player has scored in the NCAA Tournament in program history. Forward Sarah Strong led the team with 11 rebounds and five assists.
The USC Trojans and UConn Huskies last played each other on Dec. 21. The Trojans won the game, 72-20. Without USC guard JuJu Watkins and with UConn’s momentum, the game will be challenging for the Trojans, but it will be an exciting matchup.
“They’re a great team, so it’s going to be a tough game,” Howell said while discussing UConn during the post-game press conference. “I think it’s just a matter of focusing on what we need to do to be the best we can be on Monday.”
The USC Trojans and the UConn Huskies will face off in the Elite 8 on March 31 at 6 p.m. PT at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.
