LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Kansas State in NCAA Tournament: Elite 8 At Stake
The No. 1 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is on to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Women of Troy will face the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT at the Spokane Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 1.5-point favorites to defeat the Kansas State Wildcats on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -132, and the total points are 140.5.
Pre-Game:
The USC Trojans are on to the Sweet 16 following a 95-59 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Trojans had a tough loss with star guard JuJu Watkins exiting the game in the first quarter, but the team came together for the win. Watkins will miss the remainder of the tournament with an ACL tear.
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to her team about how proud she is that they all stepped up with Watkins out.
“I just, I am so grateful, you guys had my back, you had each other’s back, you had Ju’s back, the fans had your back, we were a team,” Gottlieb said. “And I will never forget this game for as long as I live.”
“It’s a big deal to go to the Sweet 16. We are going to Spokane. We are going as a team,” Gottlieb said. “You gotta bring the energy and the fight and say we don’t change our goals right, but we give a little extra energy, you know, for what she would bring, but just to say anytime we’re a man down we step up for one another because that’s who we are.”
MORE: Why Syracuse Center J’Onre Reed Transferred To USC Trojans
MORE: Seattle Seahawks' Quarterback Sam Darnold Gets Major Help In Recent NFL Mock Draft
MORE: USC Trojans Tease Mater Dei High School Connection In New Recruiting Hype Video
MORE: Somber Reaction To USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins' Season-Ending Injury
Against Mississippi State, USC forward Kiki Iriafen had a stellar performance. Iriafen finished the game with 36 points and nine rebounds. Iriafen did not just step up statistically, but she was also a vocal leader and energized the team and the crowd.
The Trojans had five players score double-digit points. Center Rayah Marshall also finished the game with nine rebounds. Marshall was a top performer on defense and has been all season.
“It doesn’t become a team until you work through some things,” Gottlieb said at the post-game press conference. “Kiki was unbelievable, Avery as well, and it was a true team effort.”
The Trojans will be without their leading scorer, but they have proven that they have multiple players who can step up.
The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off an 80-79 overtime win against Kentucky. The Wildcats had four players score double-digit points, with forward Temira Poindexter leading the team with 24 points. Center Ayoka Lee led with nine rebounds, and guard Serena Sundell led with 14 assists.
Kansas State is a team that will fight until the very end of the match. USC will have to play at the top of their game to earn the win.
The matchup in the Sweet 16 will be USC’s first game without Watkins. While it will be a test, USC has players who can step up. Both teams have had a couple of days off from playing games and are well-rested.
The Trojans and Wildcats have not faced since 2002, resulting in a Kansas State win.
If USC defeats Kansas State, the Trojans will face the winner of the matchup between the No. 2 UConn Huskies and the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners. The winners will play in the Elite 8 on March 31.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.