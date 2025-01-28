USC Trojans Guard Wesley Yates III After UCLA Bruins Loss: 'We're Not Producing'
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team faced a loss against cross town rivals, the UCLA Bruins, 82-76. The loss dropped the Trojans to a 12-8 record, 4-5 in Big Ten conference play. Following the loss, USC sophomore guard Wesley Yates III talked about not having home court advantage.
Yates spoke to the media postgame about the lack of a home crowd, putting the blame on the team.
“Every time we get a big crowd, really have nothing to show for it,” Yates said. “When we play at home we gotta be even more focused. Like ten times more.”
The Bruins entered halftime with the advantage, and the Trojans could never take the lead back. The Trojans did pick it up towards the end of the second half. With 5:54 to go in the game, Yates made a layup to make it a three-point game. Yates later made it a one-point game with just under two minutes to go. In the end, UCLA pulled away with the win.
“We expect the crowd to be there every game, but we’re not producing,” Yates said. “Like, honestly, who’s going to want to come watch us if we’re not producing?”
USC is now 9-5 when playing at Galen Center. Losing in a rivalry game does not make the loss any easier. This is not the first time the USC men’s basketball team has discussed the lack of home-court advantage.
“We have no home court advantage,” USC coach Eric Musselman said on Jan. 19 after losing against the Wisconsin Badgers.
There is a strong argument that the lack of a home crowd comes down to how the team is playing. The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team has just one loss this season and sells out Galen Center.
While the quick rise to stardom of USC guard JuJu Watkins is a big reason, the Women of Troy win games. The team will have a big matchup against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins on Feb. 13 that sold out quickly. The lack of attendance for the men’s team is not due to the interest level in basketball, winning at home matters.
Yates closed out the press conference saying the team needs to stay focused in order to improve. Against UCLA, no USC starter scored 20 points or higher. Forward Rashaun Agee did come off the bench to score 21 points. Yates scored 19 points, and guard Desmond Claude scored 12. There needs to be more consistency each week from the Trojans.
USC has just five home games remaining in the season. The next three games at Galen Center are against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 1, the Penn State Nittany Lions on Feb. 11, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 15. The Trojans will have to figure out how to win more games at home this season and finish out the year strong.
The game against the Michigan State Spartans is also the next matchup for the Trojans. The Spartans are 17-2 this season and it is going to be a tough matchup for USC. The game will take place on Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. PT at Galen Center.
