Three Big Takeaways From USC Women’s Basketball Win Over Rutgers

The reset finally looks real. After a shaky start to the new year, USC Trojans women's basketball closed January with back-to-back wins, punctuated by a dominant 71-39 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The win moved USC to 11-6 overall and 5-6 in Big Ten Conference play. One game from conference equilibrium and, more importantly, a sign of stabilizing identity.

This was not a pretty offensive night, but it didn’t need to be. USC won this game with defense, physicality, and control. Here are three of the most notable takeaways from the Trojans commanding win.

Defense Set the Tone

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) brings the ball down court against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The number that mattered most was 39. Holding Rutgers under 40 points marked the first time this season USC accomplished that feat against a Big Ten opponent. Prior to Sunday, the Trojans’ best conference defensive showing came against the Purdue Boilermakers, who were limited to 57 points in an 83-57 USC win. Overall, USC has now held three opponents below 40 this season, including Saint Mary's and Cal Poly.

That consistency is no accident. USC entered the game ranked third in the Big Ten in opponent points per game (59.3), trailing only the UCLA Bruins (57.1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (54.8).

One thing that was notable throughout this game was the use of sophomore guard Kennedy Smith like a one-woman full court press, putting a lot of pressure on ball handlers to bring the ball up the floor. She finished the game with 11 points, four assists, one steal and one block, but her defensive effort was much more impactful than what showed up on the stat sheet.

Freshman Jazzy Davidson embodied that effort as well. She finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block, another complete two-way performance that continues to raise her floor and ceiling as the team's budding star.

MORE: Predicting the USC Trojans' Offensive Depth Chart for Next Season

MORE: Los Angeles Rams Linked to USC Trojans in Upcoming NFL Draft

MORE: Early Prediction For USC Trojans' Starting Defense

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Offensive Rebounding Became the Equalizer

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb shouts a play against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

If defense was the foundation, rebounding was what helped the Trojans truly separate themselves. USC dominated the glass 57-32 and crushed Rutgers on the offensive boards 25-11. That edge mattered because it directly compensated for inconsistent shooting. The Trojans may be the third-lowest scoring team in the conference at 69.1 points per game, ahead of only the Northwestern Wildcats (65.9) and Rutgers (57.9), but second-chance opportunities kept possessions alive and pressure constant.

Freshman forward Laura Williams was the tone-setter. In just 15 minutes, she posted a career-high 11 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, along with five points, a steal, and a block. Four Trojans grabbed at least five rebounds. Six recorded multiple offensive boards. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb was candid afterward, praising Williams and expressing how influential that is on the team's success.

“Of course, we’d love to win shooting 50-some percent and having it be really pretty and clean, but that’s not women’s basketball," Gottlieb told the media in the post game press conference. "Sometimes it is a game of missed shots, right? And offensive rebounds are extra possessions. It’s bit us a couple times this year on the other end. So we want to be the team that’s making other people call timeouts and get in trouble for not boxing out. Laura set a really great tone there."

For a roster that has been the most successfull when their defense is rolling and the team is playing physical, this combination of heavy pressure and emphasis on attacking the glass suits this team well.

Free Throws Remain the Lingering Concern

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) makes a free throw against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The lone blemish came at the stripe. USC shot just 13-of-22 from the free throw line (59 percent), leaving nine points unused in a 32-point win. It didn’t matter Sunday, but it has mattered before and will again. The Trojans rank fourth-worst in the Big Ten in free throw percentage (67.8) and sit near the bottom of the league in attempts per game (15.5).

Against elite opponents like UCLA or the Maryland Terrapins, those missed opportunities can swing momentum. If USC wants this late-January surge to turn into February traction, that margin has to tighten. Still, this was a statement. USC didn’t just win, it controlled the game from start to finish. And for a team searching for consistency, that may be the most important takeaway of all.