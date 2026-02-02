USC Trojans Women's Basketball Entering Pivotal Big Ten Stretch

USC guard Kara Dunn saw her streak of 20-plus points snapped at seven in the USC Trojans' 71-39 (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) blowout win over Rutgers on Sunday.

Dunn finished the game with 18 points, scoring 12 of them in the second half. She did not play the final 4:38 with the game out of hand.

The Georgia Tech transfer has caught fire since the turn of the year. She gives the Trojans a versatile, big-time scorer. Dunn is strong at the rim and has an excellent post-game. The USC guard is also shooting a team high 38.9 percent from three.

Dunn was instrumental in the Trojans upset victory over then No. 8 Iowa on Thursday, Jan. 29. USC snapped the Hawkeyes eight-game winning streak and handed them their first Big Ten loss. Dunn stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Freshman Jazzy Davidson added 21 points, 8 assists and four rebounds.

Davidson followed it up with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists against the Scarlet Knights. It was her 19th consecutive game scoring in double figures.

Davidson, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, has been as good as advertised in her inaugural season. She’s the team’s leader in points, assists and rebounds per game.

Dunn and Davidson are the only two players to star every single game for USC this season.

Pivotal Road Stretch in Conference Play

After dropping six of its first seven games since of the New Year, USC has won back-to-back games and all of sudden have a little momentum heading into a critical stretch in February.

"Great weekend for us. Really excited to build from her,” said USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb. “This is a fun group; they stay locked in and are super coachable …I love the mentality. I thought we didn't have our best game offensively tonight, but we played with toughness."

With just seven regular season games left, every single one matters for a team on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Dunn and Davidson can lead the way, but the only way USC gets into the dance is getting consistent play from the rest of the team.

Trojans guard Kennedy Smith had 11 points and four assists Sunday. The impactful two-way player has put together a few solid performances since injury from an injury a couple of weeks ago. Guards Londynn Jones, the team's third leading scorer and Malia Samuels play important roles.

USC put together one it’s best defensive showings against Rutgers, holding the Scarlet Knights to single digit scoring in three of four quarters. It’s only the second time this season they have done that. Redshirt freshman Laura Williams set a new career-high in rebounds with 11 as part of a season-high 57 rebounds for Southern Cal against Rutgers.

The Trojans head to Midwest for a pair of conference matchups, starting with Northwestern on Thursday, Feb. 5th. The Wildcats have lost four in a row and 14 of their last 16. Tip-off is 6:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

And then it’s a showdown against Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 8. After starting the season 13-1, the Fighting Illini have dropped five of their last eight, but they will still be a tough road challenge for USC.

