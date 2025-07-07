Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen Makes History As WNBA All-Star Rookie
Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen has made history by being selected to the WNBA All-Star game as a rookie. The former USC Trojans All-American has burst onto the scene for the Mystics alongside fellow rookie teammate Sonia Citron, the duo became the first pair of rookie teammates to be selected to the WNBA All-Star game since 1999. The rookie class of 2025 may go down as one of the best in WNBA history.
Per the WNBA, this is the first time since 2011 that three rookies will be playing in the All-Star game together as Iriafen and Citron are joined but No. 1 overall draft pick and former UCONN National Player of the Year, Paige Bueckers. Iriafen found out the fantastic news while wrapping up a Sunday practice and was shocked by the revelation that one of her wildest dreams had come true.
“I would’ve laughed at you. Like, you’ve got to be crazy. I’ve kind of talked about it a little bit. Just not feeling confident in myself when coming in this level. So, to have this success early is definitely something that I am proud of myself for overcoming. Seeing myself now as an All-Star, it doesn’t even feel real coming out of my mouth. It’s a blessing. I couldn’t have done this without god,” Iriafen said to reporters.
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Debut
MORE: USC Trojans Legend, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Ranked Among Best NFL Players
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Elbert Hill, Keenyi Pepe, Mark Bowman Headline Prized Recruiting Class
Iriafen, despite having an All-American season at USC, somewhat underperformed due to expectations from her stellar career at Stanford, where she had some of the single most productive games in women’s basketball history, regardless of level. While some doubt may have crept in, the talent and work ethos never subsided, and Iriafen has already proven herself amongst the best at the professional level.
“Iriafen has also started all 18 games, averaging 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds (t-fourth in the WNBA), and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Among rookies, she ranks third in scoring, first in rebounds per game, seventh in field goal percentage, and leads all rookies in total free-throw attempts (70),” said Washington Mystics Communications.
“The other half of Washington's rookie All-Star tandem, Iriafen was selected No. 4 overall by the Mystics, one spot behind Citron in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm. The 6-3 forward, who has started all 18 games for Washington, is tied for fourth in the WNBA in rebounding (8.3 rpg) this season and is third on the Mystics in scoring (12.3 ppg),” said WNBA Communications.
The numbers tell a story at face value, but the story told by watching Iriafen play tells the story of a player who plays with fearlessness and a sense of belonging, even if it wasn’t always the case. As Iriafen continues to grow and settle into the WNBA, the sky is the limit. Overcoming adversity, whether internally or from the typical rigors of being an athlete, only helps propel Irafen forward.