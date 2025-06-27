Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Best Match To Maximize Caleb Williams' Talent?
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has the attention of the football world this season. The former USC Trojans Heisman Trophy winner already had the expectations of the world on his shoulders as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but with the addition of superstar first-time head coach Ben Johnson and a slew of new additions to the roster, the pressure has been elevated even more.
On paper, the addition of coach Ben Johnson figures to be a home run, but some have posed the question: Is Johnson the right fit to maximize the talents of Williams? After all, this is his first time running the show.
Is Johnson capable of managing a team while simultaneously developing a talented quarterback and calling an offense? What are the expectations for year one?
“I think this team does have the potential to win this division, but more importantly, I think that they’ll make the playoffs. I think that this team is really good. They’re really talented. How good they are is dependent on how good they execute, but the way Ben Johnson’s offense was designed in Detroit relied heavily on the run attack and the offensive line. It took a ton of pressure off the quarterback,” ESPN NFL analyst Dominque Foxworth said.
“If you take the pressure off of Caleb [Williams], he’ll be less likely to make the hero plays that end up in sacks and he’ll be able to make the magical plays that we know he’s capable of when they need it to happen. I think this team is going to be really good as long as Ben Johnson is able to with Caleb Williams what he did with Jared Goff,” Foxworth added.
To answer the question, Johnson and Williams will be a great fit because Johnson is a simple man at heart. Before all the window dressing, formation variance, and gadget plays, Johnson wants to establish the run and design plays where the ball gets out of the quarterback's hands quickly. Williams will have no choice but to improve in those areas where he clearly struggled last season.
“I love that Ben Johnson is challenging Caleb Williams. He needs somebody to challenge him because there is so much talent there. This is why they hired Ben Johnson and why they targeted him. He was the biggest coaching priority out there to elevate the play of Caleb Williams who has all the tools and talent in the world,” ESPN senior insider Adam Schefter said.
"He doesn’t need somebody to be his friend; he needs somebody who will make sure he becomes one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, which he has all the potential to be,” Schefter continued.
That’s another reason why the pairing will work. Ben Johnson doesn’t care that Williams is a Heisman Trophy-winning, No. 1 overall draft pick; he’ll get no special treatment. From day one, he’s challenged Williams to step up his game and elevate his level of focus. The ground floor was already impressive for Williams. Under Johnson, the sky is the limit.