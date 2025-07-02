Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Best NFL Wide Receiver Against Zone Coverage?
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has rounded into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL after being selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft four years ago. St. Brown is now a three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro while being a franchise record holder for multiple achievements and also ranking as one of the most accomplished players in their first four seasons statistically.
So, how does the former USC Trojan standout accomplish these feats despite not being the most physically dominant or having exceptional god-given speed? St. Brown is a savvy as they come, particularly against zone coverage from opposing defenses. St.Brown was recent lyranked as the fifth-best NFL wide receiver in the NFL against zone coverage by Pro Football Focus.
“St. Brown placed third in PFF receiving grade against zone coverage in 2023 (91.0) and led all receivers in zone targets (112), catches (84), receiving yards (1,180) and first downs (56). He picked up right where he left off in 2024, hauling in 91 of 107 targets for 1,048 yards (second most) and 51 first downs,” said PFF analyst Lauren Gray.
“St. Brown again led the league in targets, catches and first downs against zone while tying for the fourth-best zone catch rate (85.0%). Не caught three touchdowns, forced 12 missed tackles and secured 12 of 17 contested targets, capping his season with a 116.0 passer rating targeted against zone,” Gray continued.
St. Brown has developed into one of the most consistent targets in 3rd down and 4th down situations. His ability to find the soft spot against zone looks, sit down and become a quarterback-friendly target, and make difficult catches is a power that few players in the league have the capacity to do.
After the catch, St. Brown is also one of the more dangerous threats in football, but he sets those explosive plays up by understanding how to position himself properly to maximize each rep, especially against zone coverage, to use his compact frame and have running back-like movement with the ball in his hands.
"At this point, we want to win a Super Bowl; that's it," Amon-Ra St. Brown said. "Obviously, we've got to make the playoffs to win the Super Bowl, but that's understood by everyone, so, we want to win the Super Bowl. Plain and simple."
The Lions are firmly contenders, but contending isn’t enough solely at this point. Winning the Super Bowl is the primary objective, and it’s a realistic one. Everyone wants to win games, but not every team is equipped to do so. With St. Brown and the slew of talent on the roster, the window for success is wide open, but no one knows how long the door will stay open. The Lions are going for it all right now.