How to Watch USC Basketball in Eric Musselman's Homecoming vs. San Diego

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team heads back into non-conference play with a single objective: stop the slide before it starts. After suffering their first loss of the season, the Trojans visit San Diego on Tuesday night in their only true road test before Big Ten play ramps up. The matchup also marks USC coach Eric Musselman’s first return to the University of San Diego campus since graduating in 1987, adding a meaningful subplot to an early-December reset for USC.

How to Watch USC vs. San Diego

When: Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. PT



Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California



TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds

The USC Trojans are 17.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook against the San Diego Toreros. The moneylin for USC is -3000, and the point total is set at 162.5.

USC Aims to Rebound After Washington Collapse

USC (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, falling 84-76 to Washington after giving up an 18-point halftime lead. The Trojans dictated the first half with active perimeter defense, holding the Huskies to 1-of -11 from three before the break. But they were outscored 53-27 from that point on, undone by a 13-0 run to open the second half and a sharper Washington attack from deep.

Freshmen guards Jerry Easter II and Jordan Marsh delivered bright spots, combining for 30 points and showing poise in extended minutes. USC, however, struggled to finish inside, shooting 14-of-37 on twos, and continues to search for consistent rim production beyond top scorers. That search becomes more urgent with guard Amarion Dickerson out three to four months due to a right hip injury and guard Rodney Rice still recovering from a shoulder issue.

Musselman’s Homecoming and How USC Manages the Backcourt Puzzle

This game doubles as a homecoming for Eric Musselman, a former USD guard who helped the Toreros reach two NCAA Tournaments in the 1980s. His son, assistant coach Michael Musselman, also graduated from USD and worked as a team manager. The return carries emotional weight, but the on-court storyline is USC’s evolving rotation.

With Dickerson sidelined and Rice still unavailable, the Trojans have leaned heavily on newcomers to stabilize the offense. Transfer forward Chad Baker-Mazara, however, continues to provide the reliable scoring cushion USC needs. The junior is averaging 20.9 points per game, becoming just the second Trojan in the last decade to average 20+ through nine games. His steady production has kept USC afloat while the backcourt recalibrates.

The question now is how Musselman distributes creation duties behind him. Marsh is coming off a 17-point breakout. Easter continues to grow into the starting point guard role with back-to-back career-high scoring nights and improved feel in USC’s half-court sets. Ryan Cornish remains a wild card for additional minutes, especially as USC attempts to mirror Rice’s on-ball playmaking until he returns.

San Diego Lives and Dies By the Three-Ball

San Diego (3-5) returns home after a four-game losing streak and remains a guard-heavy group under fourth-year head coach Steve Lavin. Guards Juanse Gorosito, Ty-Laur Johnson, and Toneari Lane all average double figures, and Johnson leads the team in assists (4.0) and steals (1.7).

The Toreros will let it fly from three. They’ve attempted 210 threes already, outpacing USC’s total attempts despite shooting below 29 percent from deep during their four straight losses. They averaged more than 24 three-point attempts per game in that stretch and show no sign of scaling back, make or miss. For USC, the task is straightforward: deny San Diego any early rhythm from beyond the arc. Washington’s second-half surge showed what happens when the Trojans lose discipline chasing shooters.

Inside, this matchup also presents an opportunity for USC to reset its paint touches and attack the glass. San Diego ranks 360th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage allowed. Opponents score more than half their points inside the arc and shoot almost 53 percent on twos against the Toreros. USC shot just 36.7 percent overall against Washington and will look to course-correct quickly.