USC Star Freshman Jazzy Davidson Continues to Rack Up Awards
USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davison has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Tamika Catchings Freshman of the Week. She has already won this award once as she has burst onto the scene in Southern California.
Davidson was also named Big Ten freshman of the week.
Jazzy Davidson Named Freshman of the Week
In the past week, the USC Trojans women’s basketball team went 2-0 with wins over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the then-ranked No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes. These were two massive wins for the Trojans, who have been right on the bubble of Charlie Creme's bracketology.
Against Rutgers, Davidson had 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block. The Trojans blew out the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 71-39. A few days prior, USC upset Iowa 81-69. Davidson led the way with 21 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks.
USC’s overall record is now 13-9 with a mark of 5-6 in Big Ten conference play. Up next for the Trojans is a road game against the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday, Feb. 5.
On Creme's most recent bracketology revealed on ESPN on Tuesday, Feb. 3, USC is slated with a little bit more room for error than weeks past. USC has moved up to a No. 9 seed and is projected to face the No. 8 seeded Syracuse Orange in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The No. 1 seed in this region is the Texas Longhorns.
New Team Leader for USC Trojans
Jazzy Davison was a five-star recruit in the class of 2025 out of Clackamas, Oregon. She signed with the Trojans and has made an immediate impact in her first year. Davidson has averaged a team high in points (16.2), rebounds (6.4), assists (4.2), and blocks (2.3). The freshman phenom has had to step up in the absence of USC star guard JuJu Watkins this season.
Watkins was the AP Player of the Year as a sophomore in college basketball last season averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. She led the Trojans to a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Unfortunately, Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the second round and USC was eliminated in the Elite Eight. Watkins will not be playing at all in the 2025-26 season as she recovers and gets ready for 2026-27. USC fans will have to wait to see a backcourt made up of Davidson and Watkins.
Davidson's supporting cast around her this season includes three other players averaging double figures. Guard Kara Dunn is averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Guard Londynn Jones has added another 11.9 points per game. Then there is guard Kennedy Smith who has averages 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
