How to Watch USC Trojans vs. South Carolina in Top-10 Women's Basketball Showdown

The No. 8 USC Trojans women's basketball team will face off against the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks in the first matchup of the "Real SC" series. How can fans watch the major non-conference matchup on Saturday?

Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The No. 8 USC Trojans women's basketball team will face the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The game will be the Trojans' second straight against a top-10 team, as USC beat the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack 69-68 on a game-winning layup by freshman guard Jazzy Davidson.

How to Watch USC vs. South Carolina

Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb looks on against the UConn Huskies during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

For fans who won't be in attendance for Saturday night's game, it is set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FOX.

Saturday night's matchup between USC and South Carolina will be an exciting game for fans of women's college basketball. USC and South Carolina both have the potential to be in the 2026 Women's Final Four in Phoenix, later this season.

USC and South Carolina's "Real SC" Series

The game between USC and South Carolina on Saturday night in Los Angeles won't be the last between the two programs for the foreseeable future. South Carolina will also play host to USC on Nov. 15, 2026, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, as part of the "Real SC" series.

There's also the possibility that the Gamecocks and Trojans meet later this season in the NCAA Tournament, as both teams are considered top contenders to win the national championship.

USC Aims to Secure a Second Straight Signature Win

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Entering this season, many are skeptical about whether USC can contend and win a national championship without star guard JuJu Watkins, who is out for the year recovering from a torn ACL injury. Through two games this season, especially in the win against NC State, the Trojans are making a case that they are capable of accomplishing that goal.

The performance and potential of freshman guard Jazzy Davidson are a testament to that. In the Trojans' 69-68 win over the NC State Wolfpack, Davidson scored 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists, which included making a game-winning layup. She was also dominant on the defensive end, recording three steals and blocking five shots.

As the season goes on, Davidson will continue to improve and lead USC. The upcoming game against South Carolina presents another opportunity for Davidson to showcase her talents against last season's national runner-up.

Davidson is a contender to be the National Player of the Year, along with her teammate, sophomore guard Kennedy Smith. Throughout the season, Smith will also have a massive impact on USC's national championship aspirations.

Last season, Smith averaged 10.5 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Without Watkins, Smith is expected to take a huge leap in her sophomore season.

What Other Games Highlight USC's Non-Conference Schedule

Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (44) shoots against UConn Huskies forward Aubrey Griffin (44) during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Saturday's matchup against South Carolina won't be the last-ranked opponent on USC's non-conference schedule. The Trojans will face off against two teams they lost to last season, including the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 21 in South Bend, as well as the defending national champions, the No. 1 UConn Huskies, on Dec. 13.

USC was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by the Huskies in the Elite Eight, losing 78-64, and lost at home to Notre Dame in the regular season. The Trojans will look to get their revenge against both teams, but first, they'll have to face South Carolina.

