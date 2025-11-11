How ESPN's College GameDay Could be on USC Trojans' Upcoming Schedule
The No. 19 USC Trojans will host the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Trojans are still pushing for a College Football Playoff appearance and need a win against the Hawkeyes to keep the hope alive.
After USC faces the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Trojans will play the No. 9 Oregon Ducks on the road at Autzen Stadium. If the Trojans defeat the Hawkeyes, not only will USC keep the CFP dream alive but USC can also set up a potential top-15 matchup against Oregon. Would ESPN's College GameDay visit Eugene for the Trojans vs. the Ducks?
Why USC vs. Oregon Could Earn ESPN's College GameDay
If the Trojans beat Iowa, USC would move to an 8-2 record, still in contention to make the CFP. Assuming the Oregon Ducks defeat the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their next matchup, the Ducks would be 9-1 and still ranked in the top 12.
If both teams enter the game coming off a win, it would set up for a matchup that could be the deciding factor for both programs' playoff chances. If USC were to defeat Oregon, a higher-ranked opponent on the road, the Trojans would heavily increase their chances of being ranked in the top-12.
Oregon is coming off a win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, but it was a close matchup that came down to the final minute. Iowa is entering the game against USC with a 6-3 record, but the Hawkeyes have a tough defense that will take high-level play from the Trojans to win.
USC’s History On ESPN's College GameDay
The USC Trojans have been featured on ESPN’s College Gameday 24 times and lead the nation in winning percentage after appearing at least five times. The Trojans are 18-6 while featured on College GameDay.
MORE: USC Trojans Running Back King Miller Provides Injury Update
MORE: Lincoln Riley Gets Real About Rumors He's Leaving USC
MORE: USC Volleyball Receives Exciting News Before Hosting Nebraska At Galen Center
The USC Trojans have not appeared on College GameDay since 2016, when USC traveled to Seattle, Washington, to face the Washington Huskies. The Trojans handed the Huskies their first loss of the season.
With the game possibly being a playoff contention matchup, it would be one of the top matchups of the weekend, earning a College GameDay appearance.
How USC Can Beat Iowa
The USC Trojans will have to play at a high level on all cylinders to win the game against Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes have a talented defense under defensive coordinator Phil Parker. Though the Hawkeyes will be coming off a loss, Iowa had the lead against Oregon until the Ducks' game-winning field goal.
USC will have to score early and have a consistent game with quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava picked up the steam against the Northwestern Wildcats and will have to use that momentum to help lead the Trojans to a win.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are coming off a Friday night win at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. In addition to the team playing at a high level, notably in the second half, USC will get one added day of rest before facing a physical Hawkeyes team.
It will also be the second-straight home game for the Trojans, forcing Iowa to have to travel to Southern California. Along with the travel the Hawkeyes will have to do, the matchup against Oregon was physical. Iowa not having as much rest as USC could help the Trojans win at home.
If the USC Trojans win the final three games of the season, the program can earn a spot in the CFP and work towards a national title.