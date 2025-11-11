All Trojans

How ESPN's College GameDay Could be on USC Trojans' Upcoming Schedule

The No. 19 USC Trojans will next face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, followed by a road matchup against the No. 9 Oregon Ducks. The USC Trojans have the chance to make their first appearance on ESPN's College GameDay since 2016 against the Washington Huskies.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The No. 19 USC Trojans will host the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Trojans are still pushing for a College Football Playoff appearance and need a win against the Hawkeyes to keep the hope alive.

After USC faces the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Trojans will play the No. 9 Oregon Ducks on the road at Autzen Stadium. If the Trojans defeat the Hawkeyes, not only will USC keep the CFP dream alive but USC can also set up a potential top-15 matchup against Oregon. Would ESPN's College GameDay visit Eugene for the Trojans vs. the Ducks?

Why USC vs. Oregon Could Earn ESPN's College GameDay

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

If the Trojans beat Iowa, USC would move to an 8-2 record, still in contention to make the CFP. Assuming the Oregon Ducks defeat the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their next matchup, the Ducks would be 9-1 and still ranked in the top 12.

If both teams enter the game coming off a win, it would set up for a matchup that could be the deciding factor for both programs' playoff chances. If USC were to defeat Oregon, a higher-ranked opponent on the road, the Trojans would heavily increase their chances of being ranked in the top-12.

Oregon is coming off a win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, but it was a close matchup that came down to the final minute. Iowa is entering the game against USC with a 6-3 record, but the Hawkeyes have a tough defense that will take high-level play from the Trojans to win.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

USC’s History On ESPN's College GameDay

The USC Trojans have been featured on ESPN’s College Gameday 24 times and lead the nation in winning percentage after appearing at least five times. The Trojans are 18-6 while featured on College GameDay.

The USC Trojans have not appeared on College GameDay since 2016, when USC traveled to Seattle, Washington, to face the Washington Huskies. The Trojans handed the Huskies their first loss of the season.

With the game possibly being a playoff contention matchup, it would be one of the top matchups of the weekend, earning a College GameDay appearance.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) following the victory against the Michigan State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

How USC Can Beat Iowa

The USC Trojans will have to play at a high level on all cylinders to win the game against Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes have a talented defense under defensive coordinator Phil Parker. Though the Hawkeyes will be coming off a loss, Iowa had the lead against Oregon until the Ducks' game-winning field goal.

USC will have to score early and have a consistent game with quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava picked up the steam against the Northwestern Wildcats and will have to use that momentum to help lead the Trojans to a win.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are coming off a Friday night win at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. In addition to the team playing at a high level, notably in the second half, USC will get one added day of rest before facing a physical Hawkeyes team.

It will also be the second-straight home game for the Trojans, forcing Iowa to have to travel to Southern California. Along with the travel the Hawkeyes will have to do, the matchup against Oregon was physical. Iowa not having as much rest as USC could help the Trojans win at home.

If the USC Trojans win the final three games of the season, the program can earn a spot in the CFP and work towards a national title.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

